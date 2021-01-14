12-Year-Old Boy Charged With Stabbing 12-Year-Old Girl To Death In Chattanooga

A 12-year-old boy was charged early Thursday morning at a home just off Jersey Pike with stabbing a 12-year-old girl to death.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a stabbing at 4905 Eastwood Dr.

Upon arrival officers found the girl suffering from multiple stab wounds and secured the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was also located at the scene and was detained.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Based on interviews and observations during the course of the investigation, the initial suspect has now been arrested and is charged with first-degree murder.