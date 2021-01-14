Blood Analysis Leads To 2019 Burglary Arrest Of David Chatman

A man suspected in a 2019 burglary has been arrested in the case.

In July 2019, Chattanooga Police responded to a burglary at Burlington on Lifestyle Way. Police said the suspect broke the front door glass and stole $60 worth of clothing before going back through the door.

Police viewed video of the suspect doing this, and then running away while blood dripped down his leg. They also saw video of the man getting out of an old Dodge Ram pickup truck. Blood collected from the scene was sent off to the TBI for analysis.

In December 2020, police were notified by the TBI crime lab that the blood belonged to David Chatman, 54, who has been arrested dozens of times dating back to 1987 on driving, burglary, and theft charges.

Chatman had been stopped by CPD in October 2019 and police said body cam footage showed him driving a 1994 Dodge Ram, the same truck seem at the burglary at Burlington.

On Wednesday, police arrested Chatman at a residence. Chatman is charged with vandalism (police said the door cost $2,000 to repair), theft under $1000, and burglary.