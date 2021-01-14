Chambers Charged With Kicking In Door At Hixson Home While Resident Was Inside

A man suspected of kicking in a doorway during a November burglary is now in custody.

Police responded to a burglary call on Hixson Pike in November, and when police arrived they spoke to the victim. He said he was home when the suspect broke into the house. The victim described the suspect as a tall and thin white male with scraggy facial hair.

He told police the suspect knocked on the front door, looked through the back window, and then knocked on the rear door. The victim said the suspect did this a few times, and then kicked in the back door, knocking the door frame off the wall.



The victim said he then ran out of the other back door and took a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, at which point the suspect saw him, yelled at him, and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect did not appear to have taken anything.



Police said the vehicle from the picture was registered to the girlfriend of Christopher Brent Chambers, 28. Chambers fit the description given. Police could not find any fingerprints.

The victim’s father owned the house, and said the damage to the doorway was in the realm of $1,000.



A week later, the victim said he had located the suspect on social media and identified Chambers as the man who kicked the door in. On Sunday, police made contact with Chambers and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with theft of property, aggravated burglary of an occupied residence, and felony vandalism of over $1,000.

