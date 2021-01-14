 Thursday, January 14, 2021 45.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Chambers Charged With Kicking In Door At Hixson Home While Resident Was Inside

Thursday, January 14, 2021
Christopher Brent Chambers
Christopher Brent Chambers

A man suspected of kicking in a doorway during a November burglary is now in custody.

Police responded to a burglary call on Hixson Pike in November, and when police arrived they spoke to the victim. He said he was home when the suspect broke into the house. The victim described the suspect as a tall and thin white male with scraggy facial hair.

He told police the suspect knocked on the front door, looked through the back window, and then knocked on the rear door. The victim said the suspect did this a few times, and then kicked in the back door, knocking the door frame off the wall.

The victim said he then ran out of the other back door and took a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, at which point the suspect saw him, yelled at him, and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect did not appear to have taken anything.

Police said the vehicle from the picture was registered to the girlfriend of Christopher Brent Chambers, 28. Chambers fit the description given. Police could not find any fingerprints.

The victim’s father owned the house, and said the damage to the doorway was in the realm of $1,000.

A week later, the victim said he had located the suspect on social media and identified Chambers as the man who kicked the door in. On Sunday, police made contact with Chambers and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with theft of property, aggravated burglary of an occupied residence, and felony vandalism of over $1,000.


Police Blotter: Couple Help Themselves To Items At Goodwill; Suspicious Flashing Object Was A Traffic Analyzer

Huntsville Picked For Space Command Headquarters

Georgia Congresswoman Greene Plans To Seek Biden Impeachment


Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty praised the choice of Huntsville, Ala., for the United States Space Command. Senator Blackburn said, “The new Space Command Center in ... (click for more)

Freshman Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said her first priority will be to seek the impeachment of incoming President Joe Biden. She said in a Thursday tweet, "There's a mountain ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Couple Help Themselves To Items At Goodwill; Suspicious Flashing Object Was A Traffic Analyzer

Police responded to a call at Goodwill, 4850 Hwy. 58. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store manager who wanted to file a shoplifting report. The manager said a white man and white woman entered the store together and stolen several items from the business. The manager said he could not provide specific items or a total cost of what was stolen. The manager said the man ... (click for more)

Huntsville Picked For Space Command Headquarters

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty praised the choice of Huntsville, Ala., for the United States Space Command. Senator Blackburn said, “The new Space Command Center in the Tennessee Valley is an important investment in both the future of our military and in the skilled workforce of the region. This base will bring over 1,600 new jobs in the area and more ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 4,400 Died On Tuesday

On just Tuesday of this week, more than 4,400 citizens of the United States died due to COVID-related causes. It was the highest single day of pandemic deaths in our nation ever recorded and to help you get your arms around the magnitude of rampaging virus, Tuesday’s death count was 1,597 more than those who died in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001). There is no reason ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Blow 17-Point Lead In Home Court Loss To Georgia

The Tennessee Lady Vols blew a 17-point lead and failed on two last-minute opportunities in a 67-66 loss to Georgia at home on Thursday night. Jordan Horston had last-second shots to close the first quarter and the half as Tennessee seemed comfortably ahead. However, the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in a frantic and swarming third quarter defensive and offensive display. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Hoopsters Play At Furman This Weekend

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will take on Furman in back-to-back contests this weekend at Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C. NEW SOCON SCHEDULE The Southern Conference schedule was tweaked this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will play each other twice in three days at the same location. The Mocs will take on Furman on the ... (click for more)


