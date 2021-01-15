Wichman Monument Owner Repays Families That Did Not Get Gravestones, Is Allowed Judicial Diversion

The owner of a monument company who pleaded guilty to taking money from some families and not providing a gravestone will be allowed judicial diversion.

An order from Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman would allow Trent Wichman, of Wichman Monuments, to have his cases dismissed and expunged if he successfully completes his probation and pays required fees.

Last June 10, Wichman pleaded guilty to six counts of theft of property, which are Class E felonies.

Authorities said he paid restitution to all listed victims before he pled guilty.

At the sentencing hearing, the state recommended a sentence of two years for each felony, that the sentences be served concurrently, and that the sentences be served on unsupervised probation. It was also recommended that Wichman perform 40 hours of community service, and submit to a mental health assessment and a drug and alcohol assessment, and follow any recommendations.





Judge Steelman approved the state's recommended sentence, and included the judicial diversion.

Click here to read the order.