Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Limits On In-Person Court Proceedings

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order extending the suspension of most in-person hearings to March 31, 2021.

Court clerk offices remain accessible, the Order provides a list of exceptions for emergency situations, and courts across the state are encouraged to continue and increase virtual proceedings as much as possible.

The Court previously reinstated the suspension of in-person hearings on Dec. 22, 2020 and that suspension was due to expire on Jan. 31.

Since March, Tennessee courts have held over 10,000 virtual meetings and proceedings. Additionally, Supreme Court Orders have suspended any Tennessee state or local rule, criminal or civil, that impedes a judge’s or court clerk’s ability to utilize available technologies.

