Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0169 Nicholas Hughes (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No.

13337 of previous Case No. 2018-106 from the property located at 612 Snow Street, more particularly described herein. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0172 Irat Roger Radpour (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 6700 block of Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0173 Michael McGowan c/o River Street Architecture, LLC (U-IN-3 Urban Industrial Three Stories Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Three Stories Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1639 Rossville Avenue, from U-IN-3 Urban Industrial Three Stories Zone to U-CX-3 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Three Stories Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2020-0181 March Adams & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 505 Riverfront Parkway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning)e. 2020-0170 Cleophus Heard (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3104 North Hickory Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0180 Chris Anderson (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4150, 4200, and 4216 Randolph Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 01-12-2021)b. 2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 01-12-2021)2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award HOME Program funds to Sansbury Mellon, LTD, Co., to develop/rehab an affordable rental unit at 2008 East 27th Street, for an amount not to exceed $20,000.00.b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to serve as a government sponsor and pass-through entity for a grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program, a part of the National Park Service, to be passed through to the American Battlefield Trust, which will purchase the Reflection Riding Tract, a 301.64-acre property that is entirely within the Core Area of the Chattanooga (Lookout Mountain) Battlefield, Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $1,843,900.00. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community development to accept, if awarded, a Tennessee Housing Development Administration (THDA) grant for Homeless Management Information Systems (HMIS) data entry, homelessness prevention, and rapid re-housing, for an amount up to $416,097.00.FIREd. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to purchase two (2) Stanley Aluminum Landing Craft Fire Boats (24’ x 8’ x 4”) from the GSA Contract to replace the current inoperable fire boat, for the amount of $238,596.66.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYe. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a one-time purchase agreement with DLT Solutions, Inc. for the purchase of Auto Desk License and Support products effective January 19, 2021 through January 18, 2022, servicing the Departments of Public Works, Transportation and Regional Planning, for an amount not to exceed $32,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew blanket Purchase Order No. 558894 with ENCO Tennessee LLC for the final one (1) year renewal period for sewer billing services, for an amount not to exceed $1.6 million.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Blanket Contract for Real Time GPS Tracking System, to CDW Government LLC, for year one (1) of a five (5) year term to be renewed on a yearly optional basis by the City, for year one of the agreement, and the stated amounts in the agreement for each renewal year, in the amount of $575,077.50.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Public Works to execute Change Order No. 1 (Final), for Talley Construction, relative to Contract No. E-19-010, Ferdinand Piech Way Widening, for an increased amount of $12,206.45, to release the remaining contingency amount of $111,693.47, for a revised contract amount of $1,461,265.68.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0180 Chris Anderson (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4150, 4200, and 4216 Randolph Circle, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 01-12-2021)b. 2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 01-12-2021)2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the A.I.M. Center, Inc., for the development of affordable housing on the property located at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156B-D-009, and to execute all documents necessary to complete the transaction. (District 8)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYb. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a five (5) year agreement with Ron Turley Associates, Inc. for cloud hosted fleet maintenance software and support, to be used by the City Fleet Services Department, for an amount not to exceed $204,485.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Dana Moody to the Historic Zoning Commission.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Dr. Bryan Johnson and Dr. Mini Sartipi and re-appointment of Vicky Gregg to the Electric Power Board.e. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s re-appointments of Mark Harrison, Eric Sines, and Robert “Michael” Payne to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board.f. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s re-appointments of Anna Massey, Jamie Blanton, Brandon Bacon, John Coffelt, David Hudson, and Joe Boshers to the Stormwater Regulations Board.OFFICE OF MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRSg. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to enter into a Collaboration Agreement with The Company Lab (“Co.Lab”) to provide funding for the lead staff position of the Chattanooga Kiva Program in the amount of $43,000.00 during Fiscal Year 2021 as approved by the FY21 Operating Budget Ordinance No. 13558.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-17-005-202, East Lake YFD Abatement and Demolition Project, to Complete Demolition Services, LLC, of Carrollton, GA, in the amount of $71,000.00, with a contingency amount of $7,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $78,000.00. (District 7)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-17-005-201, East Lake YFD Center Renovations, to TriCon, Inc., of Cleveland, TN, in the amount of $3,685,750.00, with a contingency amount of $365,000.00, for a not to exceed amount of $4,050,750.00. (District 7)j. A resolution authorizing payment to Tennessee One-Call System for 2021 utilizing the system for annual billing, in the amount of $41,429.05.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.