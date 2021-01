Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 151 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,808 New Cases, 44 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 35,708.

There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, leaving the total at 325.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 680,847 on Saturday with 4,808 new cases. There have been 44 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,355, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 2,805 people hospitalized from the virus, 61 less than Friday.



Testing numbers are above 6 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 605,596, 89 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,732 cases, up 6; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 10,662 cases, up 79; 90 deaths



Grundy County: 1,391 cases, up 9; 20 deaths



Marion County: 2,266 cases, up 39; 31 deaths



Meigs County: 1,133 cases, up 14; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,418 cases, up 20; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,791 cases, up 30; 56 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 1,356 cases, up 23; 18 deaths



Knox 38,327 cases, up 230; 390 deaths, up 1



Davidson 70,180 cases, up 501; 652 deaths, up 2



Shelby 75,747 cases, up 487; 1,115 deaths, up 13