Body Of Theresa Parker Finally Found Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant After Canoe Accident

Crews recovered the body of missing boater, Theresa Parker of Hamilton County, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Recovery efforts had been underway since Friday, when Ms. Parker and two others capsized a canoe on Chickamauga Lake near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

There were no life jackets aboard the canoe.

Responding crews found one man on shore and boat crews found one woman along the bank. Both were transported to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water immersion symptoms.

Harsh weather including water temperatures around 47 degrees Fahrenheit and strong winds along with a strong water current made search and recovery efforts difficult.

Ms. Parker’s body will be transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office.

TWRA along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County STARS Rescue Service, Hamilton County Marine Rescue and Tennessee State Parks searched through various means including towfish sector scan sonar, bank searches, side scan sonar, remote operated vehicles and drone.