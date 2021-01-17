 Sunday, January 17, 2021 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Body Of Theresa Parker Finally Found Near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant After Canoe Accident

Sunday, January 17, 2021
- photo by TWRA

Crews recovered the body of missing boater, Theresa Parker of Hamilton County, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

 

Recovery efforts had been underway since Friday, when Ms. Parker and two others capsized a canoe on Chickamauga Lake near Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.

 

There were no life jackets aboard the canoe.

 

Responding crews found one man on shore and boat crews found one woman along the bank. Both were transported to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water immersion symptoms.

 

Harsh weather including water temperatures around 47 degrees Fahrenheit and strong winds along with a strong water current made search and recovery efforts difficult.

 

Ms. Parker’s body will be transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office. 

 

 TWRA along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County STARS Rescue Service, Hamilton County Marine Rescue and Tennessee State Parks searched through various means including towfish sector scan sonar, bank searches, side scan sonar, remote operated vehicles and drone.

- photo by TWRA

January 17, 2021

Police Blotter: 2 Cars Hit When Tossed Gun Goes Off At Mt. View Chevrolet; Elderly Woman Driving Like Elderly Woman Should

January 17, 2021

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,404 New Cases

January 17, 2021

Hamilton County One New COVID Death, 183 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,474 New Cases, 36 More COVID Deaths


Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Waffle House, 7705 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke to an employee who said a black male was inside the restaurant and had come back three or ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,032. There were 5,404 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 183 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 35,891. There was one more death from the virus in the county reported on Sunday, bringing ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: 2 Cars Hit When Tossed Gun Goes Off At Mt. View Chevrolet; Elderly Woman Driving Like Elderly Woman Should

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Waffle House, 7705 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke to an employee who said a black male was inside the restaurant and had come back three or four times at least and would not order anything, but would just sit at booths and sleep and would not leave. Officers spoke to the man who was identified, and he said he just got out of Silverdale ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,404 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,032. There were 5,404 new cases, as that total reached 680,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 46,619, up 104 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,027 cases, up 34; 44 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “Where’s The POD At?”

The state of Tennessee has been allotted “about 80,000” doses of COVID vaccine a week for the entire state since the first ‘public” vaccinations began roughly three weeks ago, this according to Bill Christian, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Health. But –wait! -- as of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim 656,550 doses have been distributed ... (click for more)

Sports

Lackluster Mocs Fall With Second-Half Collapse

The Chattanooga Mocs played a great second half in Wednesday’s comeback win against Mercer, but they played equally as bad in the second half Saturday in a lopsided loss to Wofford. The Mocs played like they were capable in the opening 20 minutes when they built a 35-22 halftime lead, but the second half was a totally different story as the Terriors scorched the nets for 55 points ... (click for more)

Freshman Keon Johnson Leads Vols Past Vanderbilt, 81-61

A season-high 16 points from freshman guard Keon Johnson and a solid effort on the defensive end led the 10th-ranked Tennessee basketball team past in-state foe Vanderbilt, 81-61. The win was the Vols (10-1, 4-1 SEC) seventh consecutive over the Commodores (4-6, 0-4 SEC) and the fourth in a row inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Saturday's victory also tied Tennessee head ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors