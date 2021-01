Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 11-17:

MCCLENDON ALECIA DAVAYNE W/F 33 OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE (2 COUNTS), CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

GEARING DEANGELO LEBRON B/M 30 OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (3 COUNTS), ARMED ROBBERY (2 COUNTS)

CALLAHAN ROBIN GRENEE W/F 41 GLOVER SIMPLE BATTERY

ROBERTS MICAH SETH W/M 35 OFFICER MILLER PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, OR SALE MARIJUANA

GRAY BRYCE COLBY W/M 18 OFFICER HENRY CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

GRIFFITH CHELSEA LEANNE W/F 29 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY, FLEEING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY

WHITMIRE JEFFERY DEWAYNE W/M 37 OFFICER HARRIS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, VIOLATON OF GEORGIA CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ACT

BURNHAM RHONDA DIANE W/F 28 OFFICER HARRIS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

PERKINS SHERRY MARLINE W/F 45 OFFICER HARRIS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

WHITE HUNTER BRENT W/M 32 OFFICER HARRIS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HEROIN

JOHNSON BRANDI NICHOLE W/F 32 OFFICER HARRIS LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HEROIN

FRANCE COREY LAQUA MALIK B/M 21 OFFICER REECE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MILLER TRAVIS JOE W/M 54 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GANN AMANDA ANN W/F 43 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE IF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE-FELONY

PINEDA SELENA ANN W/F 44 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, MARIJUANA-POSSESSION LESS THAN 1OZ, PROBATION VIOLATION- MISD.

WIMPY ELYSIA W/F RETURNED FROM TESTING

BARRETT ALICIA W/F RETURNED FROM TESTING

GANN AMANDA ANN W/F RETURNED FROM TESTING

PINEDA SELENA ANN W/F RETURNED FROM TESTING

REED III THADDEUS EUGENE B/M 31 OFFICER GILLELAND THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY

NAVAS CHRISTINA ELIZABETH W/F 41 OFFICER GILLELAND THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY-FELONY

JONES CODY ALLEN W/M 26 OFFICER BROWN KIDNAPPING, BATTERY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BRATCHER JONATHAN JACOB W/M 46 SELF RETURNED FROM FURLOUGH

GINTER LAURA ANN W/F 55 OFFICER SIMPSON BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

WALKER NICHOLAS LAMOUNT W/M 42 LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE- WARRANT, TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, OR SALE MARIJUANA- FELONY, POSSESSION OF COCAINE

HARRIS RICHARD ALLEN W/M 43 LMJCDTF TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, OR SALE MARIJUANA- FELONY, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE-FELONY, POSSESSION OF COCAINE

HAMMONDS NATHANIEL NMN B/M 50 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

DEARING PHILLIP PAUL W/M 59 OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, SIMPLE ASSAULT, DISORDELY CONDUCT, TERRORISTIC THREATS- FELONY

DAVIS SARA RENEE W/F 25 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENCSE, NO INSURANCE, IMPEDING FLOW OF TRAFFIC

BOTTING ERNEST CORY W/M 47 RPD OFFICER CARTER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TURN SIGNAL VIOLATION

SHROPSHIRE LESA FAYE W/F 47 OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING (F), FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD (2 COUNTS), CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A FELONY (7 COUNTS)

DEARING PHILLIP PAUL W/M OFFICER STEPHENS RETURN FROM TESTING

WALKER NICHOLAS LAMONT W/M OFFICER STEPHENS RETURN FROM TESTING

HAMMONDS NATHANIEL NMN B/M OFFICER PHILLIPS RETURN FROM TESTING

HARRIS RICHARD ALLEN W/M OFFICER PHILLIPS RETURN FROM TESTING

CHAMBERS ROBERT FRANKLIN W/M 54 LPD OFFICER REYNOLDS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M)

SALMON BILLY ALLEN W/M 57 GSP OFFICER BALLARD TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, ALTERATION OF LICENSE PLATES, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN ,RECKLESS DRIVING, SEATBELT VIOLATION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M), FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSING AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

SHORT ISAIAH LEBRON B/M 28 LPD OFFICER OWENS CHILD MOLESTATION

WARE DENNIS RANDALL W/M 64 LPD OFFICER TERRY SODOMY, SEXUAL BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR)

HUTCHINS KATELYNN NICOLE W/F 21 OFFICER CLARK DISORDERLY CONDUCT, TERRORISTIC THREATS (M)

EADY ALAN LAMAR B/M 31 OFFICER KIRBY POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF COCAINE W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS

UVALLE JULIAN JOSEPH W/M 32 OFFICER DOYLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED 4TH OFFENSE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SMITH TOMMY WAYNE W/M 53 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

CLEGHORN DANIEL LAMAR B/M 36 OFFICER WINKLER LPD CRIMINAL TRESPASS – FVA

HILL CURTIS WAYNE W/M 41 OFFICER BREWER THEFT BY TAKING – MISD, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

MENIFEE CHRISTIAN LANIER B/M 31 OFFICER WALTHOUR GSP HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

VEAL LANA RENEE W/F 18 OFFICER JONES DUI – MULTIPLE SUBSTANCE, MARIJUANA POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

TAPASCO FERNEY ALEJANDRO H/M 46 OFFICER MULLIS RPD BATTERY – 2 COUNTS

MALONE ASHLEY PAIGE W/F 32 OFFICER HENRY BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RICHISON ADAM ANTHONY W/M 43 OFFICER MOORE CRIMINAL TRESPASS, TERRORISTIC THREATS - MISD

RODEN ERIC DEWAYNE W/M 44 OFFICER JONES DUI – MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN OR RIFLE, MACHINE GUN, DANGEROUS WEAPON, OR SILENCER, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A CRIME, BROKEN TAILIGHT LENSES, OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

FOWLER JAMES EDWARD W/M 56 OFFICER THOMASON OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY (3 COUNTS), SIMPLE BATTERY AGAINST POLICE OFFICER (2 COUNTS), SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPSON MATTHEW CODY W/M 29 OFFICER MULLIS RPD PUBLIC DRUNK

PRICE TERRY WAYNE W/M 56 OFFICER BARRETT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, BATTERY – FVA, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HAIR DEBORAH JOHNSON W/F 67 OFFICER CLARK SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

WOOD HAILEY ALLISON W/F 20 REYNOLDS LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR - FELONY

BIBLE DONNA JANE W/F 44 OFFICER BARKLEY FLEEING TO ELUDE – MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, LIGHTED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS/LENSES, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

BUCKLES LARRY BLAKE W/M 35 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISD