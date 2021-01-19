Police Blotter: Stroll Through Man's Phone Reveals Other "Entanglements"; Homeless Pair Allowed To Stay At Long Abandoned Car

Police responded to a 911 call from E. Martin Luther King Blvd. A woman informed officers that her boyfriend had threatened to push her down the stairs. The woman said the boyfriend did not lay hands on her and no physical altercation occurred. The boyfriend told police that he had left about 10 minutes before their arrival. The woman called for a taxi to take her to a relative's house and to get out of the area.* * *Police responded to a residence on Kayla Rose Circle. Officers spoke to a man who said that he noticed his truck was gone that morning.He said that his vehicle was parked in his driveway, but he could not remember if he left the doors locked. The man said he kept a spare key to the vehicle in the cab. The vehicle is a black 2012 Nissan Titan with tinted rear windows. He also said that it had a black bed roll cover with cardboard boxes inside the bed. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC.* * *Officers spoke with a woman on E. 48th Street. She said that someone had slashed her front passenger tire and stolen her drive-out tag late the night before or early that morning. The woman is not sure who the suspect(s) are.* * *Officers spoke with a man who lives on Taylor Street. The man said that items were stolen from his home. They include two pairs of black and green gloves and a red plaid jacket. The man said he lives with multiple people, and they all have guests over at times, therefore no suspect(s) information is known at the moment.* * *Police were called to the Dollar General, 4850 Hwy. 58. According to the manager, two black females entered the store and left 10 minutes later holding a package of T-shirts and a cellphone charger for a vehicle without paying. The stolen items were worth $20. The two women then entered a Ford Expedition and left with a black man as the driver. The manager then showed police security camera footage confirming his story of the women entering and leaving without paying (although he did not have footage of the vehicle leaving). The first woman had a camo top and bottom, black hair, had a slim build, and was approximately 5'2." The other woman had the same build, however she was wearing a blonde wig and black attire. The manager described the driver of the fleeing vehicle as black, but could not provide any further description. The manager said that he does want to press charges if police are able to identify them.* * *Police were called by a woman on Brighton Lane, who told officers she went through the phone of the man who was with her while he was sleeping and discovered he has had an entanglement with other women, as well as being currently married. This newly found information caused a verbal disorder at which point the man went to the residence's front porch to wait for a ride from the location. Police then gave the man a ride to his residence.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting call at the Circle K, 6003 Shallowford Road. Officers spoke with an employee who said that a black woman in her older 40s, with a wrinkled face, wearing a Fortnite face mask, came into the store and shoplifted three 18-pack Bud Light beer cases. The manager said that the woman selected the items and passed all points of sale with no intentions to pay for the merchandise. The woman is seen fleeing the scene in an older gold Toyota Avalon with heavy rear damage, and the rear bumper hanging on by duct tape. A BOLO for the woman and vehicle was made. The total value of stolen merchandise is over $60. The woman is also believed to have other stolen merchandise as well on her person. Photos were given to officers. Circle K wishes to prosecute.* * *Police responded to suspicious activity at 2099 E. Main St. Police found two homeless men taking shelter in an abandoned car from the rain. Police could not locate or get in contact with the reporting person or a vehicle owner, and this vehicle is known to police having been parked at this location for many years. There was no VIN or tag on the vehicle to provide any further vehicle information. Police asked multiple times if either man wanted to be transported to a shelter or another location and they both said they did not. Neither man was causing a disturbance to the surrounding area. Police left the two men where they were in the car.* * *Police recovered a white 2013 Ford Escape at 700 W. 12th. The vehicle was unoccupied and had papers thrown about in the passenger-side floorboard. Police located a gold wallet with cash and debit card, as well as other miscellaneous items, inside. The wallet was located under the passenger side seat. The tag was not on the vehicle and is still considered stolen. The father of the owner was notified and arrived on the scene. He had a spare key and drove the vehicle away. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. Police are conducting further investigation into the theft of this vehicle.* * *Police responded to a vandalism call on McCallie Avenue. Officers made contact with a woman who said when she arrived at work, she discovered the glass in the back door had been shattered. The woman said there is no camera facing that door.