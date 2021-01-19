January 19, 2021
January 18, 2021
Dawne Schoate was killed in an accident in Cleveland on Monday.
Officers responded at 11:17 a.m. on Monday to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1525 Spring Place Road Se.
A white Ford
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah.
This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah.

Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure,
As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of "Round Two" for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their
Rather than punctuate his words with exclamation points, Kaidon Salter wrote them in capital letters to convey his excitement.
“KNOXVILLE IM HERE”
The University of Tennessee football signee arrived on campus Sunday along with several other early enrollees. His message via Twitter reflected an eagerness to get started. Sadly, it perhaps said something about youthful
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fell 52-46 at Furman Sunday afternoon in Southern Conference women’s basketball action, snapping the Mocs five-game win streak. UTC moves to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in league play while Furman improves to 5-7 on the year and earn its first SoCon victory to improve to 1-2.
The Mocs got out to a quick start leading 11-4 in the opening frame,