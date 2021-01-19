 Tuesday, January 19, 2021 55.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Bradley County Extends Closure Of Jail Visitation Lobby Until Further Notice

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Due to continued rising COVID-19 numbers in the Bradley County area, Sheriff Lawson and the
Bradley County Jail’s administration have opted to extend the closure of the visitation lobby indefinitely.

"We will continue monitoring the pandemic status and announce the lobby’s re-opening accordingly," officials said. "As stated before, at-home visitations are accessible through our video chat platform Securus Technologies."

For more information, visit the Inmate Services page on www.bradleysheriff.com. 


