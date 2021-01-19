 Tuesday, January 19, 2021 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

New Tyner High, Middle School At Top Of School Board Wish List Along With Clifton Hills

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Several county school board members said Thursday that a new school for Tyner High School and for the adjacent Tyner Middle School is at the top of their list for the next phase of the county school building program.

Karista Mosley Jones, who has Tyner in her school board district, said it "should be our number one priority" in Phase 1 of the buildout.

She said, "It's not safe. It's not healthy. It's really old."

Board member Steve Highlander said it is so old that his mother, who was born in 1924, attended the present building.

In a ranking of schools by consultants, Tyner High scored a 57 and Tyner Middle a 47 on a 100 scale.

Jenny Hill, another board member, said she agrees that Tyner "should be at the top, though it is an expensive project" ($74 million).

Several board members said Clifton Hills Elementary should be near the top of the list. 

Tiffanie Robinson said, "It is overcrowded and in dire need of replacement."

Board members were told they still face $900 million in needs.

The Phase 1 list adds up to $377 million.

The board noted that some improvements that were recommended have been started, including installing new windows at East Ridge High School. East Ridge Middle will be next for windows.

However, Ms. Hill said, "We can't window our way out of this."


