Police Blotter: Man Thinks Girlfriend's Other Man Took His Gun; Man Just Wanted To See If His Spider Alarm Would Work

Saturday, January 2, 2021

A woman said her 2005 Chevrolet Impala broke down and she left it near the Bonny Oaks Industrial Park. She said she left her wallet in the car and, while it was there, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her wallet and its contents.

* * *

The office manager at Southern Window and Gutter on Cromwell Road said sometime over the weekend they had a company vehicle broken into. There were items taken, however the vehicle had apparently been damaged during the burglary attempt. Police observed damage to the driver side door handle. Police also saw heavy damage to the steering column and ignition. It appeared that someone had attempted to use a screw driver to work the ignition. The vehicle sustained damage to the point that it was inoperable.

* * *

A resident of Hickory Valley Road said sometime in the past four someone stole his Kimber 45 from the night stand of his bedroom. He said his girlfriend Amanda Colbert had brought in another man and he thinks he may be the one who stole his weapon. He said he did not see it taken and does not know which date it was taken. He described it as being a semi-automatic 45 caliber with silver frame and blue steel side, night vision and custom grips.

* * *

Officers checked out a Theft from Motor Vehicle at a hotel at 6240 Airpark Dr. Upon arrival, police observed a silver Honda Accord with both doors open. Officers waited on the owner, who reported that his Glock 43 had been stolen from the glove box of the Accord. Officers cleared the vehicle, and subsequently allowed the man to look through his car to see if any others were stolen. He said that was it. He said his vehicle was locked and no signs of forced entry were observed

* * *

A resident of Butterfly Drive said at some point during the early morning hours an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle. He said that the thief took a black gym bag which contained his wallet. It contained $150 in cash, his Tennessee driver's license, and various credit cards. He also said inside the bag was a set of keys to his residence and vehicle. The vehicle was left unlocked in his driveway. There was no damage to his vehicle. 

* * *

Police checked out the theft of a trailer at Arrow Supply Company, 2209 Hamill Road. The business owner said one evening someone attempted to remove a trailer from the parking area. He said he has partnered with another business that uses the parking lot to store transport vans. The owner of that business recently installed cameras on the building to secure the lot. He said at 4:35 a.m. the other man had received a notification that was triggered by the cameras on the building. He immediately responded to the building and discovered someone had cut the lock on a 7’x 20’ car hauling trailer owned by Arrow Supply. The unknown suspect was able to remove the trailer from the area using his vehicle. The trailer owner said when reviewing the surveillance footage, he could see what appeared to be a White male parking a multi-colored pickup in a side lot then walking to the trailer, cutting the lock, then rolling the trailer away from the vehicle it had been locked to. He said the trailer had not been damaged in the attempted theft.

* * *

A woman said she went to sleep at her Shallowford Road apartment about 2 a.m. on a Sunday morning and woke up around 5:50 a.m. to her car alarm going off. She then discovered that her front door to the apartment was damaged and it looked like someone had tried to kick it in. There was damage to the door and frame and she said it was going to cost about $1,000 to repair. She said nothing had been stolen from the car and there was no damage to it. She said her neighbor had their rear view mirror stolen from their car. 

* * *

In a case at 6032 Dayton Blvd., a business owner said someone stole the Miller Spectrum 375 X-Treme plasma cutter from a shed behind the business. He said it is usually locked and only when they are working is the shed unlocked. He said he had a few people working there over nights and it could have happened on one of those nights. The tool is worth $1.500.

* * *

A woman at a house on Vance Avenue said she was watching TV at night around 8:30 p.m. and heard someone trying to remove the screen off a window located next to her back door. The officer did observe that the screen was partially removed from the rear window, however there was no damage. She did not have any description on the suspect. She wanted her house to be put on a watch list for a few weeks.

* * *

An officer walking into Walgreens on S. Broad Street observed a man exit the store and, as he walked pass the alarm detectors, they began to go off. Police detained the man and asked if he had taken anything from the store. He replied that he had not. Police discovered a "Spider Wire Alarm" tucked inside of his shirt. Walgreens said the Spider Alarm did not belong to them. Police searched the man and did not located any stolen merchandise.The man with the Spider Alarm informed officers he only wanted to see what it would do.

 


January 2, 2021

Hamilton County COVID Cases Increase By 505; 275 Total Deaths In The County

Hamilton County reported 505 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, for a total of 30,035. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 29,530. There have been 275 deaths in Hamilton County from the virus. The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 604,132 on Saturday with 8,550 new cases. There have been 15 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,970, state Health Department

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,604 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been two additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,891. There was a record 6,604 new cases, as that total reached 581,999 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,427, up 65 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,329 cases, up 26; 37

The Health Department Needs To Issue An Apology - And Response (4)

For all the people that waited for hours in the Hamilton County Health Department vaccine line only to be turned away, you are due an apology. Channel 3 had a story where there were seven people in one vehicle and all seven people received the shots after others were turned down. One of the occupants was heard saying they had a contact inside. Even if this story is proven false

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It was announced yesterday that this weekend was the first time in history more people stayed up until midnight to make sure the year 2020 ended than did to welcome 2021. As one man said, "When I saw the ball drop at Times Square it reminded me of more than what we've done in the past year than the start of the New Year!" So, we begin this New Year on The Saturday Funnies with

Mat Mocs Blank Emmanuel In Season Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs finally got their wrestling season started on Saturday afternoon against the Emmanuel College Lions, a division II school from Franklin Springs, Ga. The competition wasn't the best in the world, but for a match that was a last-minute add to the schedule when other matches had been cancelled by Covid 19, it was a chance for the Mocs to put on their game faces,

Four Local Standouts To Be Featured In Sunday's Kentucky-Mississippi State Women's Contest

The No. 13 University of Kentucky women's basketball team continues its stretch of four-straight top-15 ranked opponents to open Southeastern Conference play Sunday as it travels to Starkville, Mississippi to face No. 12 Mississippi State at 1 p.m. ET. The game vs. Mississippi State will be televised on ESPN2 with Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings on the call. The action can


