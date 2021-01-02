Fleischmann Says He Will Object To Electoral College Certification

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced Saturday he will continue to "stand with President Donald Trump and object to the Electoral College certification."



He said, “The 2020 Presidential Election was rife with irregularities in many states. After speaking with constituents across the third district of Tennessee, I will object to the certification of the Electoral College on Wednesday. We must protect the integrity of our elections by ensuring only legal votes are counted, and illegal ones are not. I continue to stand with President Trump and support his efforts to bring transparency to our election system.

"On Jan. 6, 2021, I will support efforts by my colleagues in the House and Senate to cast light on concerns about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election by objecting during the Electoral College certification. While it has been largely ignored by the media, there are a large number of Americans who do not have faith in the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, including many of my own constituents who have voiced their concerns to me and my office. It would be a disservice to our future elections if we certify the Electoral College results and move on when there has not been any attempt to put the worries of many Americans at ease with a thorough investigation into the allegations of fraud and questions of election integrity.

“My support of the objections will not be unprecedented. Following the 2000, 2004, and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. We are now also entitled to voice our concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election.



“Many Americans are genuinely concerned and do not have faith in this election. It should be our number one priority to ensure that all Americans have faith in the integrity of our elections. Certifying and moving on without an investigation will only go to further fray and dissolve the trust Americans have in the foundation of our country, our elections. I cannot vote to certify the 2020 Electoral College results when real concerns about election integrity from many Americans across this nation, and in East Tennessee, have been mocked and ignored.”



Congressman Fleischmann represents Tennessee’s Third Congressional District.