 Saturday, January 2, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fleischmann Says He Will Object To Electoral College Certification

Saturday, January 2, 2021

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced Saturday he will continue to "stand with President Donald Trump and object to the Electoral College certification."

He said, “The 2020 Presidential Election was rife with irregularities in many states. After speaking with constituents across the third district of Tennessee, I will object to the certification of the Electoral College on Wednesday. We must protect the integrity of our elections by ensuring only legal votes are counted, and illegal ones are not. I continue to stand with President Trump and support his efforts to bring transparency to our election system.

"On Jan. 6, 2021, I will support efforts by my colleagues in the House and Senate to cast light on concerns about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election by objecting during the Electoral College certification. While it has been largely ignored by the media, there are a large number of Americans who do not have faith in the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, including many of my own constituents who have voiced their concerns to me and my office. It would be a disservice to our future elections if we certify the Electoral College results and move on when there has not been any attempt to put the worries of many Americans at ease with a thorough investigation into the allegations of fraud and questions of election integrity. 

“My support of the objections will not be unprecedented. Following the 2000, 2004, and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. We are now also entitled to voice our concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election. 

“Many Americans are genuinely concerned and do not have faith in this election. It should be our number one priority to ensure that all Americans have faith in the integrity of our elections. Certifying and moving on without an investigation will only go to further fray and dissolve the trust Americans have in the foundation of our country, our elections. I cannot vote to certify the 2020 Electoral College results when real concerns about election integrity from many Americans across this nation, and in East Tennessee, have been mocked and ignored.” 

Congressman Fleischmann represents Tennessee’s Third Congressional District. 


January 2, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 1, 2021

Dayton City Commissioner, Longtime State Trooper Jim Lewis Dies

January 1, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, KENNETH LABORT 3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING A FIREARM ... (click for more)

Dayton City Commissioner James Edward "Jim" Lewis, 77, has died at Rhea Medical Center. Commissioner Lewis was a long time resident of Rhea County and a retired state trooper after serving ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, KENNETH LABORT 3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ----- BELL, CONAN L 4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga EVADING ... (click for more)

Dayton City Commissioner, Longtime State Trooper Jim Lewis Dies

Dayton City Commissioner James Edward "Jim" Lewis, 77, has died at Rhea Medical Center. Commissioner Lewis was a long time resident of Rhea County and a retired state trooper after serving 30 years. He was a member of Sale Creek First Baptist Church, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Retired Officers Association, the Dayton City School Board and the Dayton Planning Commission. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Health Department Needs To Issue An Apology - And Response (3)

For all the people that waited for hours in the Hamilton County Health Department vaccine line only to be turned away, you are due an apology. Channel 3 had a story where there were seven people in one vehicle and all seven people received the shots after others were turned down. One of the occupants was heard saying they had a contact inside. Even if this story is proven false ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It was announced yesterday that this weekend was the first time in history more people stayed up until midnight to make sure the year 2020 ended than did to welcome 2021. As one man said, “When I saw the ball drop at Times Square it reminded me of more than what we’ve done in the past year than the start of the New Year!” So, we begin this New Year on The Saturday Funnies with ... (click for more)

Sports

Four Local Standouts To Be Featured In Sunday's Kentucky-Mississippi State Women's Contest

The No. 13 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team continues its stretch of four-straight top-15 ranked opponents to open Southeastern Conference play Sunday as it travels to Starkville, Mississippi to face No. 12 Mississippi State at 1 p.m. ET. The game vs. Mississippi State will be televised on ESPN2 with Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings on the call. The action can ... (click for more)

Lee Men Host Home Openers This Weekend

Lee University men’s basketball will open its home season on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) when the University of Montevallo visits for the weekend contests. Flame Coach Bubba Smith describes it best when he stated, “We are looking forward to finally playing at home, even though it may look a little different this season. We are happy for our families to be able to see their ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors