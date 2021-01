Hamilton County COVID Cases Increase By 505; 2 More Deaths Bring County Total To 275

Hamilton County reported 505 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, for a total of 30,035. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 29,530. There have been 275 deaths in Hamilton County from the virus.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 604,132 on Saturday with 8,550 new cases. There have been 15 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,970, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 3,114 people hospitalized from the virus, 84 fewer than on Friday.



Testing numbers are above 5.643 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 523,089, 87 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,622 cases; 9 deaths



Bradley County: 9,360; 73 deaths



Grundy County: 1,236 cases; 19 deaths



Marion County: 1,932 cases; 26 deaths



Meigs County: 985 cases; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,218 cases; 16 deaths



Rhea County: 3,300 cases; 49 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,197; 17 deaths



Knox 33,602 cases; 299 deaths



Davidson 62,841 cases; 572 deaths



Shelby 68,426 cases; 911 deaths