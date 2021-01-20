Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters off three of the company-owned vans. The man said that thus far he has not been able to locate anything on the security cameras. He said that should he be able to locate reasonable images, he will call for an officer to view the video.



* * *



Police responded to a vandalism call at a residence on E.

35th St. Police found the back door was kicked in, breaking the entirety of the door. The victim said that she left 15 minutes prior to pick her kids up. She said that she had a dog in the house that she believed scared the suspect off. The property manager came to secure the door for the woman.* * *Police responded to a theft of a trailer call at The Mail Box Store, 7022 Shallowford Road. Police spoke with a man who said that a trailer that was owned by UHaul was stolen. He said that the trailer was parked in the front of the Mail Box Store. He said that the owner of the business saw that the trailer was no longer in the parking lot and called him. He said that the business does not have cameras outside and that he was unsure how or when exactly someone may have taken the trailer. The trailer was black and was a vehicle towing trailer. He said that it was about 14x20 feet and worth around $3,969. The man said that he wanted to press charges against the person that may have taken the trailer. The trailer was then placed into NCIC.* * *Police were called to Gunbarrel Road where a man said that he had a verbal disorder with an unknown woman. The man said that he came up to an intersection where he had the right of way. The man said that a woman came to the intersection where she was supposed to stop, but she accelerated her vehicle at a high rate of speed to try and beat him through the intersection. At that time the man said he slammed on his brakes to keep from hitting the woman's vehicle and, when he did, an 800-pound drum carrying chlorine (for his business) tipped over despite being strapped down, causing a dent in the bed of his truck. The man said he pulled over to speak to the woman and she began screaming at him and calling him names. The man said the yelling went on for a couple of minutes before the woman entered her vehicle and left the scene. The man wanted this incident recorded for insurance purposes.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Cricket, 5250 Brainerd Road. Officers spoke with the facility manager regarding a delayed theft. The manager said a few days earlier an unknown older black male entered the store and selected a smart watch from the shelf. The watches are secured to the shelf and have to be removed by staff. The manager said the man used what appeared to be an orange-colored homemade knife to cut the security band from the shelf. The man had cut the bands of two watches and put one down, saying he found it unsecured. The manager said the man left the area in an unknown direction.



* * *



Police were called to a residence on Wilkesview Drive for a disorder. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who said his girlfriend took $400 from his Pay card. Police spoke to the girlfriend who said he owed money for staying at her home. The girlfriend also said the man was upset he is being kicked out due to him cheating. The officer told the man he had to leave at this time to prevent a further disorder.