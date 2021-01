Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DISMOND

4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BELTON, JAMES

7311 MULLINS COVE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT



BRUCK, MICHAEL

5570 ZAPATA DR PEGRAM, 37143

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY

3417 Tarlton Ave Chattanooga, 374101239

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 Glenwood Dr Chattanooga, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLARK, TRACY ANN

1117 BOSS RD CHICKAMUAGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER 1000



CLAY, MICHELLE LASHAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COOPER, TIMOTHY JEROME

624 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112534

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC



FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GILBERT, ALBERT

113 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HABER, TAYLOR M

815 UNIVERISTY ST APT 2116 C DEC CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN

8321 CROSSBOW CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



HARDEN, STARLA KAY

1314 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE

6015 MILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, SHANTON RAY

8 N TUXEDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113727

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, MARK TAYLOR

2502 YORK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064614

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA

9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KNOLL, BROOKE MICHELLE

850 PONDEROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 373795248

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



LATTIMORE, KEONNA

605 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



LOVILL, CARL RAY

1415 REEVES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MARSH, COTILLYAH RENEE

2413 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



MARSH, SAMUEL LEBRON

1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MOORE, CHENEFAH TAKELA

4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



PATTON, TYREL LEON

3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RAMIREZ-JIMENEZ, LEONEL

2515 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED



SMITH, GREG WILLARD

434 UNITED CR JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE

7711 SELCER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF METH

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TIPTON, TERRY PAUL

7714 ODYSSEY LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN

4719 PAWNEE TRL APT B EAST RIDGE, 374123249

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

4108 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072719

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA