For Me, Why My Vote Means More Than 'Making History', And Yours Should Too

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
I speak from a personal point of view. However, I consider my vote far more important and valuable than trying to make history or because the person will be a "first."

"Firsts", on a local level at least, have been disappointing at times, and even detrimental to the very people who thought they'd be there when needed, or they'd stand with them and by them on critical issues of importance. Instead, we were often brushed off. Told to keep silent.
That we didn't want to "make it hard for the next person." 

When we appeared before City Council to speak out about the very issues America has been forced to face and confront in recent times, those "firsts" were the 'first' to stand up as if to ready themselves to leave the room. They didn't want to hear what we had to say. 

So give me more. I can't speak for anyone else, but I need more than being told to vote for someone because they'll be the "first" or just to "make history." I'm not trying to make history as much as having a desire to survive it. My vote is more valuable than putting someone in office just so we can say the person will be Chattanooga's "first" to be in the position. Other than being the "first" what else do these people have to offer? Let the voters know. Voters need to know. Voters should demand more. 

Brenda Washington 

January 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

January 20, 2021

ChangeTN Backs Gorman, Clark, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod, Bruell

January 20, 2021

Teen Shot On The Westside On Tuesday Afternoon


Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters ... (click for more)

Tennessee-based ChangeTN announced its first endorsements of the 2021 election cycle, starting with the Chattanooga municipal races. ChangeTN endorsed Tim Gorman for District 2, Dennis Clark ... (click for more)

A teen was shot on the Westside on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 1:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)



Opinion

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looking For More Success With Familiar Faces For 2021 Season

By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several ... (click for more)


