For Me, Why My Vote Means More Than 'Making History', And Yours Should Too

I speak from a personal point of view. However, I consider my vote far more important and valuable than trying to make history or because the person will be a "first."





That we didn't want to "make it hard for the next person." "Firsts", on a local level at least, have been disappointing at times, and even detrimental to the very people who thought they'd be there when needed, or they'd stand with them and by them on critical issues of importance. Instead, we were often brushed off. Told to keep silent.That we didn't want to "make it hard for the next person."





When we appeared before City Council to speak out about the very issues America has been forced to face and confront in recent times, those "firsts" were the 'first' to stand up as if to ready themselves to leave the room. They didn't want to hear what we had to say.





So give me more. I can't speak for anyone else, but I need more than being told to vote for someone because they'll be the "first" or just to "make history." I'm not trying to make history as much as having a desire to survive it. My vote is more valuable than putting someone in office just so we can say the person will be Chattanooga's "first" to be in the position. Other than being the "first" what else do these people have to offer? Let the voters know. Voters need to know. Voters should demand more.





Brenda Washington