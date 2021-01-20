Red Bank Weighing 3 Development Proposals For Former Middle School Property

Use of the 11 acres on Dayton Boulevard where the former Red Bank Middle School was located on Dayton Boulevard was not on the agenda for the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night. However, it was the topic that was most discussed. All members of the board of commissioners, and the city manager each said they have received emails and calls inquiring about its use. Several citizens participating in the Zoom meeting also spoke about that property which the city traded with the National Park Service 10 years ago. The NPS land, where ball fields were located, were to be replaced with other land of equal value that would become recreational in nature. A portion of this property on Dayton Boulevard had been planned for this purpose.

City Manager Tim Thornbury made a statement at the meeting regarding that property and the Request for Proposals that were received on Jan. 5. The city received three propositions, which are now posted on the Red Bank website. Mr. Thornbury said there are many stages in a development of this size and importance, the first being to get the ideas and plans from the developers that are a result of studies they have done. When a plan is accepted, the city must declare the land surplus property to be able to sell it. There is still the sewer moratorium in Red Bank which must be addressed and which will affect any plans. He said that the city’s staff continues to work through the issues diligently. Before a plan is chosen there will be public meetings so all residents of Red Bank can be involved as to the best use for the city and its citizens.

There is no deadline for the commission to make a decision, said Mayor Hollie Berry, and the commissioners have the right to reject all proposals. “We have just one shot to get it right,” said Commissioner Pete Phillips. He said there needs to be a balance of tax dollars that a new development would bring the city as well as the need for green spaces that many in the city want. He said that everybody will not be happy with whatever decision is made about the property, and that there will be a need for compromise. Anything that is built there should enhance the lives of Red Bank citizens, said Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton.

Emily O’Donnell spoke to the commission as a representative of Friends of Red Bank Parks, which advocates for green spaces and parks. She compiled feedback from 100 responses to the three proposed plans for the old middle school property that the city received. In summary, she said residents want more parks and public spaces in the city. Currently that is only two percent of the land in Red Bank. Just 25 percent of the population of Red Bank lives within a 10-minute walk of a park. She said 77 percent of the respondents believe that none of the plans should be accepted and they suggest that there be less residential density and more green and recreational space. The perception is that the green spaces in the three proposals appeared to be for use of the residents that would be living around it, not the general public.

The commissioners voted on Tuesday night to purchase property at 3113 Dayton Blvd., which is between two city buildings. It currently holds a car wash. "We do not know what it will be used for yet, but the city needs to have it," said Commissioner Phillips. Commissioner Ruth Jeno suggested using it for recreational property to help satisfy the land swap with the NPS. The appraised value of the purchase is $382,500 and another $15,000 for demolition of the car wash for a total price of $397,500. Money to pay for it will come from the city’s general fund, said the city manager. Demolition should begin 90 days after the purchase.

A resolution passed unanimously Tuesday night to declare Dec. 9 each year as a day to honor the life of Tom Weathers to show how much he was loved and appreciated in Red Bank, where he coached football and mentored high schoolers for 29 years.

The commission also voted to approve spending an amount not to exceed $15,000 for temporary labor services to complete leaf pick-up this year.

A residential property at 3348 Easton Ave. was rezoned from R-1 single family residential to R-2 duplex. The house was originally built as a duplex in 1968. When the city did rezone in 2015 the surveyors designated it as single-family zone mistakenly. The owner requested and received the rezoning to the property’s original use.

Vice Mayor Dalton announced that the city now has a Facebook page that is shared with the police department. It can be found at @ Red Bank Tn. She also said that Red Bank High School is now taking applications for their Future Ready programs. She thanked volunteers who spent Martin Luther King Day in service at the Dawn School.

Mayor Berry said that there are still openings on the Board of Zoning Appeals and for the city’s representative to the WWTA. She asked for anyone interested to apply for these positions.