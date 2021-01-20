 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 44.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Teen Shot On The Westside On Tuesday Afternoon

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A teen was shot on the Westside on Tuesday afternoon.
 
At approximately 1:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1200 block of Grove Street.
 
Upon arrival, police located the 19-year-old male who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Detectives are following up on investigative leads. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

ChangeTN Backs Gorman, Clark, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod, Bruell

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

ChangeTN Backs Gorman, Clark, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod, Bruell

It's Time For Impact Fees

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

Chattanooga FC Looking For More Success With Familiar Faces For 2021 Season

