Teen Shot On The Westside On Tuesday Afternoon

A teen was shot on the Westside on Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 1:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1200 block of Grove Street.
Upon arrival, police located the 19-year-old male who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
Detectives are following up on investigative leads.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.