Fleischmann, Hagerty Are Among Those Attending 59th Presidential Inauguration

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was among those attending the inauguration of Joe Biden as President on Wednesday.

He said, “In 2017 I had the honor of attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration and in 2013 I had the honor of attending President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. Sadly, this year, I was unable to attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden due to COVID restrictions. I welcome our nation’s peaceful transition of power – a powerful symbol of the strength of our nation.

“It is my sincere hope that President Joe Biden will make good on his promise of unity. However, Biden’s actions on his first day in office are worrying – signing 17 executive orders within the first hours of his presidency, with more to come – not the sign of someone who is eager to reach across the aisle.

“I urge President Biden, Vice President Harris, and my colleagues in Congress to join me in being leaders in this healing process. We must be able to see each other as Americans, united in a shared love for our nation. We must be able to reach across the aisle, even when it’s hard, to give all Americans a brighter future.

“I look forward to getting to work in the 117th Congress to continue to advocate for the needs of the people of East Tennessee, continuing to champion for our conservative values, and holding the Biden administration accountable.”

Senator Bill Hagerty also attended the inauguration. He said, “Our nation’s peaceful transfer of power is at the very bedrock of our republic, but also a clear example to the rest of the world. Today, we celebrate the 59th Presidential Inauguration and wish our new president and vice president God’s blessings. America is the greatest nation in history and I join all Tennesseans in supporting our country’s continued strength and success.”



