County Schools Will Stay On Virtual Learning Next Week Unless School Board Decides Differently On Thursday Night

"We will share the schedule for the week of Feb. 1-4 on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and continue to communicate every Tuesday for the following week’s learning model. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan ."

"Staff will work remotely but can request access to their school building through their administrators if needed. School-Age Child Care (SACC) will operate a limited number of school sites listed on our website .

"We are encouraged by the steady decline in the number of active cases and new cases over the last week, and our hope is this trend continues so we can welcome students back on campus soon. Please do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community including washing your hands, wearing a face covering, keeping distance when possible, and staying home when you are sick.

However, officials said, "The Hamilton County School Board engaged in a discussion about school reopening at last night's agenda session, and will continue that discussion at tomorrow's board meeting with an anticipated decision on reopening. This decision could impact the schedule for next week, and if needed, the district will provide another update on Friday.

Due to the current Phase Tracker level of 1.02 percent based on local COVID-19 trend data for the five-day average, all Hamilton County Schools will continue a remote learning schedule next week. Officials noted that Wednesday’s active case count was at 3,096 cases versus the peak on Jan. 11 of 4,717 active cases.

Police Blotter: Woman Beats Man To Intersection, Sending 800-Pound Drum Flying; Woman Took $400 From Pay Card Of Cheating Boyfriend

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 214 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,483 New Cases, 86 More COVID Deaths

Georgia Has 149 New Coronavirus Deaths; 5,772 New Cases

Police responded to a theft of vehicle parts/accessories at Reliable Building Solutions, 6232 Airpark Dr. A man said that sometime during the night, an unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converters ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 161 patients hospitalized and 42 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)