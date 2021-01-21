 Thursday, January 21, 2021 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County 5 New COVID Deaths, 205 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,492 New Cases, 128 More COVID Deaths

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Hamilton County reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 130 patients hospitalized with 37 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 58 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,652.

There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Wedsday, three males and two females, all white, one Hispanic, one between the ages of 31-40 and four between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 337. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 33,449, which is 91 percent, and there are 2,866 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 697,783 on Thursday with 3,492 new cases. There have been 128 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,684, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,513 people hospitalized from the virus, 140 fewer than Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.101 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 639,444, 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,760 cases, up 6; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  10,993 cases, up 59; 94 deaths

Grundy County: 1,414 cases, up 11; 22 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 2,327 cases, up 19; 31 deaths

Meigs County: 1,168 cases, up 4; 16 deaths

Polk County: 1,466 cases, up 21; 17 deaths

Rhea County: 3,870 cases, up 23; 56 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,385 cases, up 2; 18 deaths

Knox 39,469 cases, up 163; 429 deaths, up 11

Davidson 71,995 cases, up 417; 679 deaths, up 1

Shelby 77,475 cases, up 318; 1,156 deaths, up 14


January 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

January 21, 2021

Gudel's Wrecker Removed From City's Rotation List For 30 Days

January 21, 2021

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not

Chattanooga Police Officer and Wrecker Inspector John Collins on Thursday morning brought a violation to the City Beer Board serving as the Wrecker Board. It was against Gudel's Wrecker Service,

Police Blotter: Woman Makes Bonfire Of Ex-Boyfriend's Clothes; Overnight Visitor Tries To Make Off With Loot While "Taking Out The Trash"

Police responded to a residence on Baker Street. A woman said a black male in a maybe silver Volvo stopped in front of her house, walked to the front porch and stole a saw. The woman did not have a description of the saw. Video recording will be sent into police later. * * * Officers assisted a woman at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. A concerned citizen flagged down officers

Gudel's Wrecker Removed From City's Rotation List For 30 Days

Chattanooga Police Officer and Wrecker Inspector John Collins on Thursday morning brought a violation to the City Beer Board serving as the Wrecker Board. It was against Gudel's Wrecker Service, 6403 Middle Valley Road. Officer Collins said each month he receives a fault/no fault list from the police dispatchers regarding who is responsible for tows that have been missed on

Opinion

Where Are Our Educational Priorities?

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football "programs". $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the "commitment to consistently winning

Roy Exum: The Vols Ain't Dead

Matt Hayes, a writer for the SaturdayDownSouth.com website, was blistering in his view of what has been allowed to happen to the once-mighty University of Tennessee football program just hours after coach Jeremy Pruitt went down in flames on Monday. "I've got some harsh words for those in power at Tennessee, something they don't want to hear but better embrace. It's not the 1990s

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Moves Quickly To Fill A Gaping Need

Tennessee moved quickly to address arguably the most important job opening associated with demolition Monday. Central Florida's Danny White has reached a deal with UT to become the school's new athletic director. USA Today first reported the news and the university released White's hire later Thursday afternoon. "Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics

Tennessee Names Danny White As New Athletic Director

Dr. Danny White, recently ranked the fourth-best athletic director in the country by Stadium , will become the new athletic director at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman announced today. His consistent record of transforming college athletic programs to win championships, drive growth, and achieve success, have made him a rising star in college athletics.


