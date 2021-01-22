Legacy Village Of Cleveland To Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations As Early As Monday

 Friday, January 22, 2021 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Legacy Village of Cleveland, a premier senior living and memory care community in Cleveland, Tennessee, will take a major step toward ensuring a healthy, safe community by offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents and team members starting on Monday.

Officials said, "Members of the senior community have been directly affected by the COVID-19 virus, and it continues to pose a high risk due to their age and possible underlying medical conditions — something the senior living community has worked tirelessly to counteract over the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the high risk for seniors, as well as the increased risk of direct or indirect exposure for healthcare personnel, the CDC has included both populations in their recommended Phase 1 roll-out of vaccine administration."

“The peace of mind that will come along with this first round of vaccinations is something we’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.
To know that our residents and team members will have an added level of protection from the virus will certainly help us rest easier,” said Tim Cook, executive director at Legacy Village of Cleveland.

Legacy Village of Cleveland officials said they have been diligent in their efforts to procure the vaccines, with first communications beginning in early fall of 2020.

As a result of ongoing communication with pharmacies at both the local and national levels, sufficient quantities of vaccines were secured for all residents and team members who wish to participate.

“The day-to-day impact of COVID-19 has been felt far and wide across our organization, but it has been especially hard on our residents, who have had to stay isolated from their families. We’re hopeful that this vaccine is the first step on the road to reuniting our residents with their loved ones,” said Mr. Cook.

As the CDC recommends two doses of the vaccine for optimal protection against the virus, Legacy Village of Cleveland has already scheduled tentative dates for the second dose of the vaccine.

Legacy Village of Cleveland will continue to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines set forth by the CDC following the administration of vaccinations, including N95 masks worn by all team members, social distancing and regular wellness checks for all residents and team members.

