Man, 23, Shot At "Unknown Location" On Friday Night

Chattanooga Police said a 23-year-old man was shot on Friday night at an "unknown location."
At approximately 6:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was unable to provide the location of incident and a crime scene was never located.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.