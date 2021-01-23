 Saturday, January 23, 2021 42.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man, 23, Shot At "Unknown Location" On Friday Night

Saturday, January 23, 2021
Chattanooga Police said a 23-year-old man was shot on Friday night at an "unknown location."
 
At approximately 6:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
The victim was unable to provide the location of incident and a crime scene was never located.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

