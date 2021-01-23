Man, 23, Shot At "Unknown Location" On Friday Night

Chattanooga Police said a 23-year-old man was shot on Friday night at an "unknown location."

At approximately 6:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was unable to provide the location of incident and a crime scene was never located.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.