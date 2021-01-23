Longtime Leader Of Chattanooga Urban League, Warren Logan, Dies At 73

Warren E. Logan, Jr., longtime leader of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, has died at 73.

Mr. Logan had been honored on Equal Opportunity Day on Dec. 17 with a virtual tribute for his "years of service in civil rights and social and economic empowerment."

He also served as chair, Tennessee Urban League Affiliates (TULA), a state-wide collaborative focusing on leveraging TULA’s impact for social and economic changes throughout the state of Tennessee and in particular the major urban centers (Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville).



Mr. Logan served for two years as president, Association of Executives (AOE), National Urban, League (NUL), and as a member of the NUL Board of Trustees and Executive Committee. He led a national African-American Leadership Delegation to Beijing, China in 2012, a relationship-building and collaboration visit established by the NUL-led Trade and Cultural Mission to China.

He was a graduate of Tennessee State University.

Mr. Logan served on boards for numerous organizations during his career including the Electric Power Board, CHI Memorial and Chattanooga Advisory Board.

Prior to his Urban League career, he served in leadership roles in Tennessee Valley Authority’s Division of Power and the Office of Minority Business Enterprise.

When he was recently honored, Mr. Logan said, “I’m deeply humbled by the outpouring of love as I close this cherished chapter of my life. When I stepped into this role more than two decades ago, I never imagined how profoundly our organization would shape the journey to racial equality in our community. It has been a tremendous honor to serve my brothers and sisters in pursuit of equal opportunity for all.”



Candy C. Johnson was named to succeed Mr. Logan as president & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga. She assumed all duties on Jan. 5, 2021.