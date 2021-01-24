PHOTOS: Curling At Ice On The Landing

January 24, 2021
Ice on the Landing at the Chattanooga Choo Choo featured a curling competition
For the second night in a row, Chattanooga has a man shot at an unknown location.
At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived
ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE
2705 WOODSIDE ST. CHATTANOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION
At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a person was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot
While listening to the school board meeting on Thursday night, School Board Member Steve Highlander made a comment that he had been teaching all day. I was a little confused and started searching. It didn't take me long to find out that Highlander teaches at Ringgold High School.
So let me get this straight. He was teaching in person at a Georgia school, then came to
There has never been a better time nor a better reason for Hamilton County to do away with the School Board. The group of nine wasted the better part of two hours Thursday night trying to decide whether to allow children to go back to school before tossing any decision back to superintendent Bryan Johnson. The School Board is worthless. It makes no decisions about anything other
Hearing the news that baseball legend Hank Aaron died surely sparked a flood of memories for those of us who grew up in the South long before TBS turned the Atlanta Braves into “America’s Team”.
The Braves transplanted from Milwaukee in 1966 and only managed to make the post-season once in their first 16 years, losing to the Miracle Mets the maiden year of expanded division play
The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to get a big Southern Conference basketball win Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena, but they simply couldn’t hang on when it got to crunch time in the second half.
A 37-34 halftime lead turned into a 74-66 defeat against North Carolina Greensboro after the Spartans outscored the Mocs 40-29 in the final 20 minutes.
Chattanooga has allowed