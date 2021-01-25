Hamilton County Health Department Says "First Dose" Appointments Now Full

All first dose appointments are currently full, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said Monday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, officials said that most "first dose" COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked online, but there were still many appointments available.

However, those openings filled quickly on Monday morning.

Officials said Monday afternoon that many second dose appointments remain. Visit vaccine.hamiltonTN.gov to make an appointment online or call the Appointment Call Center at 423-209-5399. The call center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Officials said Monday afternoon, "New first dose appointments will be added to the schedule when additional vaccine shipments arrive from the Tennessee Department of Health."

COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383.