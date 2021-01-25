 Monday, January 25, 2021 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Health Department Says "First Dose" Appointments Now Full

Monday, January 25, 2021

All first dose appointments are currently full, officials of the Hamilton County Health Department said Monday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, officials said that most "first dose" COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked online, but there were still many appointments available.

However, those openings filled quickly on Monday morning.

Officials said Monday afternoon that many second dose appointments remain.

Visit vaccine.hamiltonTN.gov to make an appointment online or call the Appointment Call Center at 423-209-5399. The call center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Officials said Monday afternoon, "New first dose appointments will be added to the schedule when additional vaccine shipments arrive from the Tennessee Department of Health."

COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383.


January 25, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,854. There were 3,559 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

On January 15, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Interdiction Plus Unit stopped a semi-tractor and trailer for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 at the 101-mile marker in Henderson ... (click for more)

Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The manager said a woman came into the store and filled her pockets with miscellaneous items, then ran out the exit door. Staff ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,854. There were 3,559 new cases, as that total reached 722,062 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 48,498, 113 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,290 cases, up 26; 45 deaths; ... (click for more)

On January 15, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Interdiction Plus Unit stopped a semi-tractor and trailer for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 at the 101-mile marker in Henderson County. As the trooper was performing a Level II commercial motor vehicle safety inspection, he discovered possible indicators of criminal activity. Additional troopers were requested ... (click for more)

First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I’ve always been an “inch-by inch, anything’s a cinch” guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County’s coronavirus numbers plunged ... (click for more)

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


