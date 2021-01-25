Rep. David Byrd Remains In The Hospital As COVID Struggle Continues

A Republican legislator from Waynesboro remains in a Nashville hospital a month and a half after going on a ventilator during a battle with COVID-19.

An office member said he could not comment on the current condition of 63-year-old David Byrd.

Rep. Byrd initially said on Facebook that he was "in need of a miracle."

Then he went on a ventilator on Dec. 10. He continued Facebook updates for several times, then those stopped.

A family member on Jan. 7 said he was unable to talk, very weak and unaware of other family members and friends also afflicted with the virus.