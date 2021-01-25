Catoosa County Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline

Catoosa County government has launched a COVID-19 vaccine hotline in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. Beginning Tuesday, Catoosa County residents can call 800-8004 and provide basic contact information so that they can be scheduled for appointments to receive COVD-19 vaccinations.

The Ringgold Telephone Company is providing 15 phone lines, equipment and support dedicated to the Catoosa County COVID-19 vaccine hotline call center at the Catoosa County Colonnade.

Catoosa County government and Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce employees will staff the call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until further notice.

The Catoosa County Health Department, an affiliate of the Georgia Department of Public Health, will continue to take calls through its phone line at (706) 406-2022 from residents who wish to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines as well as other routine Health Department business. More information from GADPH is available at https://nwgapublichealth.org/ and https://dph.georgia.gov/.

Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine remain limited throughout the region. COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only available by appointment to residents 65 years old and up, health care workers and first responders.



