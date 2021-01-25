 Monday, January 25, 2021 58.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Catoosa County Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline

Monday, January 25, 2021
The Catoosa County COVID-19 vaccine hotline call center
The Catoosa County COVID-19 vaccine hotline call center

Catoosa County government has launched a COVID-19 vaccine hotline in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. Beginning Tuesday, Catoosa County residents can call 800-8004 and provide basic contact information so that they can be scheduled for appointments to receive COVD-19 vaccinations.

The Ringgold Telephone Company is providing 15 phone lines, equipment and support dedicated to the Catoosa County COVID-19 vaccine hotline call center at the Catoosa County Colonnade.

Catoosa County government and Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce employees will staff the call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until further notice.  

The Catoosa County Health Department, an affiliate of the Georgia Department of Public Health, will continue to take calls through its phone line at (706) 406-2022 from residents who wish to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines as well as other routine Health Department business. More information from GADPH is available at https://nwgapublichealth.org/ and https://dph.georgia.gov/

Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine remain limited throughout the region. COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only available by appointment to residents 65 years old and up, health care workers and first responders.    


The Catoosa County COVID-19 vaccine hotline call center
The Catoosa County COVID-19 vaccine hotline call center

January 25, 2021

Catoosa County Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline

January 25, 2021

Rep. David Byrd Remains In The Hospital As COVID Struggle Continues

January 25, 2021

Baker Facing Rape Charge


Catoosa County government has launched a COVID-19 vaccine hotline in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. Beginning Tuesday, Catoosa County residents can call 800-8004 and ... (click for more)

A Republican legislator from Waynesboro remains in a Nashville hospital a month and a half after going on a ventilator during a battle with COVID-19. An office member said he could not comment ... (click for more)

Police responded to a reported rape shortly after midnight on Saturday, and spoke to the victim. She told police she had been raped by Charles Baker, 61. She said she had gotten to his residence ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Catoosa County Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline

Catoosa County government has launched a COVID-19 vaccine hotline in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. Beginning Tuesday, Catoosa County residents can call 800-8004 and provide basic contact information so that they can be scheduled for appointments to receive COVD-19 vaccinations. The Ringgold Telephone Company is providing 15 phone lines, equipment and ... (click for more)

Rep. David Byrd Remains In The Hospital As COVID Struggle Continues

A Republican legislator from Waynesboro remains in a Nashville hospital a month and a half after going on a ventilator during a battle with COVID-19. An office member said he could not comment on the current condition of 63-year-old David Byrd. Rep. Byrd initially said on Facebook that he was "in need of a miracle." Then he went on a ventilator on Dec. 10. He continued ... (click for more)

Opinion

First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I’ve always been an “inch-by inch, anything’s a cinch” guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County’s coronavirus numbers plunged ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors