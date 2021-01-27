 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Police Blotter: Intruders Have Explanation For Doorbell Camera; Phone Company Manager Did Not Want Man's Weed

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A woman on Moss Street called police to make a report about suspicious activity at her house around 11:30 p.m. the day before. She showed police her Ring doorbell footage and they observed two black males back into her driveway and walk up to her porch. One of the men pointed out the doorbell and the other man then shouted, "Our car broke down." The two men then walked off the porch and drove away. Police took a picture of the doorbell footage.

* * *

A woman living on Arbor Leaf Lane called police and said that her car was broken into the night before.
She showed police video footage and they observed two males open her car doors and dig through her vehicle. She said they only took a jacket worth $25. She said she did leave the doors unlocked. 

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Gadd Road. A woman said she just wanted to get her things out of the house, but her husband kept driving by and screaming at her. Police called the husband and he said he would stop coming by and would not cause any problems.

* * *

A man on Wilson Road called police and said that the last time he had seen his gun was on Dec. 12. The gun was in the glove compartment of his vehicle. He said he is not sure when or where the theft may have occurred. He said he knows that he may have left his vehicle unlocked.

* * *

Police received a call from a passerby at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy. Police found a man in a wheelchair who was kicked out of a nearby hotel earlier in the day with police involvement. The anonymous caller said that this man was yelling at vehicles passing by. The man told police he was not yelling at vehicles, however due to his previous issues earlier in the day, police informed the man to not continue this behavior. Police also informed him that if officers are dispatched to him again, he would be taken to jail for disorderly conduct. The man agreed not to cause a disturbance again.

* * *

Police were dispatched out to the Cookout, 5001 Brainerd Road, for a disorder between the Cookout staff and a man. The staff told dispatch they wanted the man off the property. Police found the man walking down the road. When asked, he said he was leaving. Since there was no complainant to see, he was not trespassed and asked to leave the property.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle at 4816 Hixson Pike. The manager of Boost Mobile wanted the white male sitting in a blue sedan in the parking spot directly in front of the store to leave. The manager said the man tried to give her weed. Officers spoke with the man who was sitting in a navy blue sedan in front of Boost Mobile. The man said he did offer the manager weed, but when she didn't take it, he threw it on the ground due to it being such a small amount. The man said he just wanted to trade in his old phone and leave, but the manager wanted him to leave right then. Officers checked the man for warrants and found none. The man left the scene. 

* * *

Police responded to a verbal disorder at Carters, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. An employee told police she saw a heavy-set black female, wearing a black jacket and white shirt, attempting to conceal merchandise. When the employee confronted the woman, she put the merchandise back and left the store, while yelling obscenities. The manager said that as the woman was leaving, she said, "I'll come back after-dark to (mess) with you." The woman then left the scene in an unknown direction of travel without further incident.

* * *

Police responded to a fire at a residence on New York Avenue. The Chattanooga Fire Department was on scene. Police blocked the road for traffic control. Police made contact with a man who said he was inside sitting at his computer when he noticed smoke outside. He said when he walked outside, he observed that smoke and flames were coming from his house. He said he ran back into the house and got his laptop and few other belongings. CFD put out the fire and estimated the damages at $15,300, and considered the house a total loss. Red Cross was notified to help the man. 


