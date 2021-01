Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAVER, JOSEPH BERNARD

727 E11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30720

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

705 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLOUNT, KENNETH ANTHONY

2524 WOODTHRUSH DR CHATT, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BOWERS, JUSTIN PAUL

107 BROCK RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BULLARD, ERIC EUGENE

1 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

CAMPBELL, BRANDON SCOTT

20 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST 39160603

SPEEDING

---

COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

201 EAVES ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

---

DICKERSON, NATHAN

1908 THORNCROFT DR GERMANTOWN, 38138

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR

4009 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072822

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)

---

EDWARDS, JAMES WESLEY

202 HARKER FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR

1654 JEANAGA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY

8926 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

GENTRY, JAMES ALLEN

932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

GIFFORD, ROBERT CLINTON

128 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

GODWIN, TROY LEE

411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---GONZALEZ, MIGUEL5724 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---GREENE, HEATHER D2184 ASHFORDVILLAS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HIGHFIELD, TERRY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HOLDER, WILTON RAND1701 MCAMIS RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED STALKING---HOULK, WILLIAM LEBRON4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE---JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY10963 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE 39170417---JONES, RUSSELL W784 SAMPLES CHAPPELL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI---LEWIS, DEKOBE L2100 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDING---LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE2506 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULT---LYNN, MINNIE FAYE518 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)---MOSS, MARCUS CARDALE1810 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063057Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NEALON, TIFFANY MARIE1724 JOHN ROSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10---NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD3110 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND79 DARRELL AVENUE CROSSVILLE, 38555Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)---PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE129 HARVEST LANE ROCK SPRING, 37739Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PIANTEK, PERRY JAMES7715 SHADY CREEK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---POLKE, BRANDON LEE200 GEORGETOWN ROAD NORTH WEST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RAY, GORDON1319 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROGERS, JAMES KASEY1509 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER9133 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHELTON, ANTHONY4937 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN1305 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---SIVELS, AALIYAH L8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37361Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ANTONIO TANA3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064433Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENT---SMITH, KRISTIN291 LAKESHORE STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TRUMBULL, JUSTIN TROY952 KEITH VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 373238347Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA1604 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLERSON, ROGER DALE9001 BILL REED RD LT 26 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, DONNA KAY2000 EAST 23RD STREET CHATT INN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)