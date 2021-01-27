Several Residents Get Out Of Burning Home In St. Elmo Early Wednesday Morning

Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department found flames coming out of a St. Elmo home early Wednesday morning and multiple companies worked together to get the fire out.





It happened at 1:38 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ohls Avenue. Quint 14 was first to arrive on the scene and reported that they were dealing with a working residential structure fire with flames visible in the windows on three sides of the house.





Once the fire was knocked down, crews were able to enter. They conducted a primary and secondary search and no one was found inside. Initially, they had to use a defensive attack because there was so much fire and black smoke.Once the fire was knocked down, crews were able to enter. They conducted a primary and secondary search and no one was found inside.





It took approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Several residents were home at the time and they all escaped safely. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.





Quint 14, Engine 9, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Red Shift) CFD Supply, EPB, HCEMS and CPD responded. The American Red Cross will be assisted the impacted residents.