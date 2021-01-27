UCF's Josh Heupel Is New Tennessee Football Coach

University of Central Florida's Josh Heupel is the new head football coach at the University of Tennessee.

He had been hired at UCF by Danny White, who moved from UCF to Tennessee as athletic director.

AD White said, "We looked at a number of potential candidates. Josh Heupel, who I had the privilege of working with for three years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, a history of championships and the architect of explosive offenses. He is a players' coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for. I saw that first-hand, and you can see it in his coaching record."