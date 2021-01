Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON

3304 PIONEER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

ARROWSMITH, ALICIA ANN

10355 WALDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V

POSSESSION OF METH

---

BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 373432282

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOARD, JESSICA LAUREN

7731 SNOWHILL VIEW LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

---

BROCK, HALEY HUNT

1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE

1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY RECK ENDANGER)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

CAGLE, DYLAN RAY

43 KENT DRIVE ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARMICHAEL, TYRONE MARCELLA

3824 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062764

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CLAYTON, JONATHON NELSON

5434 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOLING, CRAIG JAMISON

1044 HICKORY AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---CROSS, JORDAN DALE518 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CRUIKSHANK, WESLEY SCOTT240 HAINES AVE FAIRBANKS, 99701Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CRUTCHER, LONDON JAMES1911 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DANIELS, NOEL LEE5738 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---DAVIS, EDDIE GENE2003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DEMERCHANT, PHILLIP225 CURTIS STREET MERIDEN,Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DOTSON, COPELAND TAYLOR237 DELORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( OFFENSIVE TOUCHING )---DURANT, DARRISHA DANIELLE119 TIMBER KNOLLDR APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---EATON, DAVID CHRISTIAN5679 HICKORY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL113 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE304 GLOVER HILL RD JASPER, 373475409Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---FARROW, VINCENT SCOTT293 PATTY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---GABRIEL, ROBERT5143 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL2708 ANDERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL1621 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042537Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON MOUNTAIN HIGHWAYS---HAIRSTON, BRANDY LYNN321 HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF IDENTITYBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HALE, ASHLEY ANN1460 HIGHWAY 411 OLD FORT, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HARRIS, EDDIE5730 LEE HWY, APT 231 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENLEY, RYAN TREY1116 SHADY REST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE---HILL, BRANDON LEE4895 MEADOWS ST CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOWE, JERRY930 OHIO AVENUE ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LUTTRELL, YANCY D6605 GRAY FRYAR ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---MARTIN, CARI ANNE609 NORTHBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MIDDLETON, JAMES KELLY2474 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH`POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---MOORE, DYEISHA BRENEE5229 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARADISE, KRISTY ANN1203 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO238 WEATHERFORD DR NE CLEVELAND, 373124788Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)---PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ100 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---QUARLES, ALYSIA K43 JERRY EVAS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---RAY, DARYL LEE5907 SHAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3408 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072201Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICHARDSON, IVY1700 37TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)---RINGHOFFER, DAVID LEE576 MAGNOLIA LN CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---SMART, KIMBERLYHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SMITH, TIMOTHY2101 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, TRAVIS L1034 MISSION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VELASQUEZ RAMIREZ, GEREMIAS5408 ALTHEA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WINTERS, DAVID LEBRON3317 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37420Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE