Trustee Hullander Urges Citizens To Avoid Paying Their Property Tax In Person

Trustee Bill Hullander said his office is open, but he is urging citizens to pay their property taxes by a different method than coming to the County Courthouse or the office annex at Bonny Oaks.

He said with all the COVID-19 safety precautions in place and the tax deadline nearing there could be long lines if many opt to pay in person.

He said, "This year we want to encourage Hamilton County taxpayers to take advantage of the safest ways to pay their 2020 property tax bills.

You can pay online with your debit card at a rate of $5 per tax bill or an e-check at a rate of $1.50 per tax bill, by visiting www.hamiltontn.gov/trustee.

"You can also take your tax bill to First Horizon Bank and pay through their convenient drive thru window. First Horizon Bank requires the original blue and white tax bill including the stub and only one check per tax bill.

"If you opt to pay taxes in person at the Courthouse location or the Preservation Drive location, please be advised we are following CDC guidelines. There is a temperature check upon entry, a mask is required, and we only allow one person in the office at a time. We anticipate hours of wait time as the Feb. 28 deadline approaches.