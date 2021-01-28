DA Pinkston Says Informant Planted Evidence; 11 Cases Affected

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said it was learned that a confidential informant working with the Chattanooga Police Department planted evidence in a number of cases.

All those charges will be dismissed.

DA Pinkston said, "Yesterday afternoon, our office was notified by the Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics Unit that they had discovered a confidential informant they were using had been planting evidence in the houses of potential defendants when the informant arrived to complete the illegal narcotics transactions. These buys led to search warrants which led to arrests. Several of these individuals are in custody on these charges. We are asking that all cases related to this information be dismissed as soon as possible. It appears the PD represents most of the defendants but its not totally clear from the paperwork.

The defendants are as follows:



Maurice Jones appears be PD

GS# 1826523-25

Set 5/17/2021



Frederick McClendon

Cases Pending Grand Jury

Case Number 315759-62



Deleone Deere appears be PD

GS# 1816836-837

Set 3/11/2021



Jeremy Harris appears be PD

GS# 1820953-955

Pleaded guilty on 11/24/2020. Our office is happy to agree to a post conviction petition and set all convictions aside.



Traneicia Moore appears PD

GS# 1816623-27

Set 5/18/2021



Eneice Thompson appears PD

GS# 1816628-32

Set 5/18/2021



Lejuane Norris appears PD

GS # 1816633-6637

Set 5/18/2021



Tratyonne Moore (Jay Morgan/Jonathan Turner)

GS # 1816618-6622

Set 5/18/2021



Ruques Harris (Jonathan Turner)

GS# 1816616-17

Set 5/18/2021



Miles Bush (Rip Biggs)

GS# 1816609-6613

Set 5/18/2021



Antoine Davis

GS# 1816614-15

Has outstanding warrants on petitions to revoke related to these docket numbers





