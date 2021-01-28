 Thursday, January 28, 2021 Weather

DA Pinkston Says Informant Planted Evidence; 11 Cases Affected

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said it was learned that a confidential informant working with the Chattanooga Police Department planted evidence in a number of cases.

All those charges will be dismissed.

DA Pinkston said, "Yesterday afternoon, our office was notified by the Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics Unit that they had discovered a confidential informant they were using had been planting evidence in the houses of potential defendants when the informant arrived to complete the illegal narcotics transactions.  These buys led to search warrants which led to arrests. Several of these individuals are in custody on these charges. We are asking that all cases related to this information be dismissed as soon as possible.  It appears the PD represents most of the defendants but its not totally clear from the paperwork.

The defendants are as follows:

Maurice Jones     appears be PD
GS# 1826523-25
Set 5/17/2021

Frederick McClendon     
Cases Pending Grand Jury
Case Number 315759-62

Deleone Deere    appears be PD
GS# 1816836-837
Set 3/11/2021

Jeremy Harris     appears be PD
GS# 1820953-955
Pleaded guilty on 11/24/2020.  Our office is happy to agree to a post conviction petition and set all convictions aside.

Traneicia Moore   appears PD
GS# 1816623-27
Set 5/18/2021

Eneice Thompson   appears PD
GS# 1816628-32
Set 5/18/2021

Lejuane Norris    appears PD
GS # 1816633-6637
Set 5/18/2021

Tratyonne Moore     (Jay Morgan/Jonathan Turner)
GS # 1816618-6622
Set 5/18/2021

Ruques Harris   (Jonathan Turner)
GS# 1816616-17
Set 5/18/2021

Miles Bush   (Rip Biggs)
GS# 1816609-6613
Set 5/18/2021

Antoine Davis
GS# 1816614-15
Has outstanding warrants on petitions to revoke related to these docket numbers



Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence

Hagerty Hits Biden For "Court Packing" Plan

No, Randy, Vol Fans Will Not Shut Up

Roy Exum: "White Allyship"

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

#18 Vols Grind Out 56-53 Win Over Mississippi State

