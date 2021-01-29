Blackburn, Hagerty Are Sponsors Of Bill Aimed At Ending Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were among those who introduced legislation to close loopholes that allow Title X family planning funds to go to entities that perform abortions, including Planned Parenthood.

Senator Blackburn said, “We must close loopholes that allow for abortion giants like Planned Parenthood to receive federal funding. This legislation will help end taxpayer funded support for the abortion industry and protect the unborn.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said, “The abortion industry has used the Title X family planning program as a marketing slush fund, paid for by taxpayers to build a client base for abortion. Nothing stops them from selling abortions on their own time, but they want our time and money.

Students for Life’s Institute for Pro-life Advancement just released a poll showing that almost half of all Millennials and Gen Z, those most targeted for abortion, don’t want their tax money to pay for abortions at home and more than half don’t want to pay for it worldwide. Legislators should refrain from this kind of extremists’ overreach in abortion policy as the only groups pushing for it just want to get paid to end life. Let’s be clear: If your ‘healthcare’ kills people on purpose, you’re doing it wrong.”

Sponsors said The Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act: