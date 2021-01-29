Assessor's Office Now Offers Online Filing For Personal Property Reports

The Hamilton County Assessor’s office announces the addition of Online Filing for Personal Property Reports (business assets). In accordance with Tennessee state law, business owners must report their business asset list to the Assessor of Property each year. The reports are due no later than March 1 of each year.

Hamilton County Assessor Marty Haynes said, “In a continuing effort to modernize our office, we have added an Online Filing System for businesses who wish to report their assets in this manner. This technology will allow my office to be more efficient, which will ultimately save taxpayer dollars. Each business will have a security PIN for their specific report.”

Businesses may access the OFS report at www.hamiltontn.gov/AssessorOfProperty.aspx and follow the link.

Property Assessor Haynes also noted this is the fourth major technology upgrade since he was elected in 2016. The Hamilton County Assessor of Property office earned the Three Star Certification from the TN Assessor’s Association in 2019.

For more information regarding Online Filing of your business asset report, please call 209-7323.