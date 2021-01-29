Assessor's Office Now Offers Online Filing For Personal Property Reports

 Friday, January 29, 2021 46.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

The Hamilton County Assessor’s office announces the addition of Online Filing for Personal Property Reports (business assets).  In accordance with Tennessee state law, business owners must report their business asset list to the Assessor of Property each year.   The reports are due no later than March 1 of each year.

Hamilton County Assessor Marty Haynes said, “In a continuing effort to modernize our office, we have added an Online Filing System for businesses who wish to report their assets in this manner.  This technology will allow my office to be more efficient, which will ultimately save taxpayer dollars.   Each business will have a security PIN for their specific report.”  

Businesses may access the OFS report at www.hamiltontn.gov/AssessorOfProperty.aspx and follow the link.

Property Assessor Haynes also noted this is the fourth major technology upgrade since he was elected in 2016.   The Hamilton County Assessor of Property office earned the Three Star Certification from the TN Assessor’s Association in 2019.

For more information regarding Online Filing of your business asset report, please call 209-7323.



Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 136 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 12,410. There were 4,843 new cases, as that total reached 741,991 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 49,869, 261 more than Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,458 cases, up 49; 50 deaths; ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Assessor’s office announces the addition of Online Filing for Personal Property Reports (business assets). In accordance with Tennessee state law, business owners must report their business asset list to the Assessor of Property each year. The reports are due no later than March 1 of each year. Hamilton County Assessor Marty Haynes said, “In a continuing effort ... (click for more)

Mayor Berke Leaves Big Shoes To Fill

Mayor Andy Berke leaves behind our Scenic City a lot better than when he found it. I do not know what more we could ask for in our mayor. Mayor Berke leaves some mighty big shoes (or high heels) to fill. Through Andy’s humble and diligent leadership, Nooga Strong is Nooga Stronger. C. Mark Warren Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Other’ Pandemic

Brian Williams, a trauma surgeon, has just written an op-ed on the website MedPageToday.com entitled “Racism, Gun Violence, and Healthcare Activism.” Brother, I’m all over this one because the rampant shootings that are skyrocketing across America drive me crazy. I’ve read about the reasons, from “generational poverty,” the effects of educational failures in our inner city, the ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day. Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction: Strategy: After three ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off Ole Miss, 68-67

The No. 20/22 Lady Vols held off an upset-minded Ole Miss team on Thursday night, earning a 68-67 win in Thompson-Boling Arena. Senior Rennia Davis led Tennessee (11-3, 5-1 SEC) with 21 points and seven rebounds, and junior Rae Burrell logged 17 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Jordan Horston was also in double figures, managing 13 points and three assists. Donnetta ... (click for more)


