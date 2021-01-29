Libertarian Party Endorses District 3 City Council Candidate Rachael Torrence

The Libertarian Party of Hamilton County, by unanimous vote, officially endorsed Rachael Torrence for Chattanooga City Council District 3.

Ms. Torrence is bringing a new voice to District 3 by running on a platform of individual liberty for all. Understanding that peaceful individuals should never be forced to do anything and can make their own choices, Ms. Torrence says, “We are all essential!” and her goal is to help re-build small businesses by encouraging a freer market in Chattanooga.

“Businesses can institute recommended safety protocols and customers can decide for themselves if they feel safe,” said Ms. Torrence.

“We are really proud to have Rachael involved,” says Hamilton County Libertarian Party Chair Keith Nolan.

“She worked tirelessly over the election season to bring awareness of the Jorgensen/Cohen presidential campaign and we know her passion for a world set free in our lifetime, and especially in her child’s lifetime, starts now and starts local. She will make a great council member and the people of District 3 will be lucky to have her on their side.”