Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRIGO, JUAN CARLOS

1114 RADMOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

-----

ALEXANDER, DESTINY J

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374043140

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

-----

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071545

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

-----

ATCHLEY, SANDRA R

1809 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042541

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

BROWN, CHRISTOPHER BUTLER

39967 HWY 11 VALLEY HEAD, 359894510

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

COYNE, KYLE

1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

DAVIS, ROBERT JAMES

1664 GREEN DALE WAY Chattanooga, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON1811 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----DODD, ERIC LANCE1894 OLD LAFAYETTE RD ROCK SPRING, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----FOWLER, PRACEY KAY2213 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES-----FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN1608 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----HARDEN, STARLA KAY1314 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433919Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----HUGGINS, SARAH ELIZABETH1701 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----HUGHES, BRAD ALLEN2926 NURICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374156105Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE5131 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----MCDONNELL, EMILY G409 HAYNES ST MEMPHIS, 38111Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS-----MYRICK, TONYA LADEAN1516 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO SEQUATCHIE CO.-----OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA1811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071026Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCAR JACKINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONEVADING ARREST-----PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH1920 GUNBARREL RD Chattanooga, 374217106Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEXTORTIONHARASSMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----PETTIGREW, HARRIS5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----SCOTT, FELICIA DIANE9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESA-----SUTTON, JAMES TIMOTHY576 POPLAR SPRINGS RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SWEARINGEN, JOHN B410 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----TONEY, LA NEISHA NESHUN118 REES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)-----WALLACE, PATRICIA ANN5900 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSERECKLESS DRIVING