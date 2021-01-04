Man, 29, Shot On North Chamberlain Avenue Sunday Night

A man, 29, was shot late Sunday night on North Chamberlain Avenue.

At approximately 11:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital on a report of a party who had arrived with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim advised that he had been somewhere in the 2100 block of North Chamberlain Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

Officers then responded to that area but were unable to locate a crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.