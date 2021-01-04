Dalton Municipal Court Offices Closed Jan. 4-8

 Monday, January 4, 2021 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The city of Dalton's Municipal Court offices will be closed this week due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Staff members who are still healthy are working remotely this week but will not be available in person at the offices.

Payments of fines can still be made online, but payments will not be collected in person until the following week. Payment deadlines that were due this week will be extended. 

Court proceedings that were scheduled for Jan. 6-13 had already been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Whitfield County. Court dates scheduled for Jan. 20 are still tentatively scheduled at this time.

Anyone with questions regarding their court date or payment options should contact the Municipal Court offices at (706) 278-1913, extension 101.


Tennessee Has 3,953 New Cases, 143 More COVID Deaths

Georgia Has 7 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,045 New Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 612,250 on Monday with 3,953 new cases. There have been 143 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,168, state Health Department officials said. The state currently has 3,213 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 5.673 million across the state. (click for more)

Georgia Has 7 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,045 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,900. There were 4,045 new cases, as that total reached 591,106 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,595, up 112 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,380 cases, up 24; 37 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Letter To Incoming Rep.-Elect Mike Cameron

To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron, As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement. Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial’s court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members’ pleas of legislation. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vaccination Blues

Hamilton County has a lot of company both in the state and around the country in bungling distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. In Tullahoma long lines stood outside for hours vying for just 100 doses and there were glitches in almost all of the state’s 95 counties as the huge demand easily outweighed availability of the Pfizer vaccine. And if you can believe it, a retired librarian ... (click for more)

Sports

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)


