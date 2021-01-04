Dalton Municipal Court Offices Closed Jan. 4-8

The city of Dalton's Municipal Court offices will be closed this week due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Staff members who are still healthy are working remotely this week but will not be available in person at the offices.

Payments of fines can still be made online, but payments will not be collected in person until the following week. Payment deadlines that were due this week will be extended.

Court proceedings that were scheduled for Jan. 6-13 had already been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Whitfield County. Court dates scheduled for Jan. 20 are still tentatively scheduled at this time.

Anyone with questions regarding their court date or payment options should contact the Municipal Court offices at (706) 278-1913, extension 101.