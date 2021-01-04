Collegedale Commission Discusses Annexation, COVID-19 And Code Enforcement

The city of Collegedale is in the process of assigning permanent zoning to a recently annexed property. A new restaurant was built on a small lot at 5503 Main St. in Ooltewah, in Hamilton County. In September, the Collegedale commissioners approved the property owner’s request to annex the parcel with the new Ooltewah Whistle Stop Restaurant already nearing completion. At the time, it was recognized that space needed for parking would be a challenge.

At the Monday night meeting, Commissioner Ethan White said that when the commissioners originally voted on the annexation, they had been told the lot adjacent to the restaurant, which is still in Hamilton County, not Collegedale, would be bought and used to park cars. Now the commission is being told that property three lots away from the restaurant is being bought for parking.

Collegedale Mayor Katie Lamb said that the owner of the restaurant had come to the planning commission saying he hoped to get an agreement with the owner next door, but she said it must have fallen through. The city has worked with the owner and the only option was to buy additional property to expand parking.

Commissioner Phil Garver expressed concern that it would not be safe for people walking between the two locations along Main Street and made the suggestion that the city mandate that a sidewalk be built to connect the restaurant and parking. The vote on Monday night approved zoning the property as MUTC, Mixed Use Town Center, which Kelly Martin, planning and economic development director, said was an appropriate fit for small lots with small setbacks.

When the city annexed 1.7 acres of property bordered by Lee Highway and White Oak Valley Circle from Hamilton County it was zoned MUBC, Mixed Use Business Center. A new owner would like to use that property which is adjacent to their home, as pastureland with a barn and fencing. A request that the city rezone the land to AG, Agricultural District was approved on first reading Monday night.

Commissioner White questioned the preparedness of the city for functioning in the event that there is an executive order for workers to stay home, due to the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. Earlier in the pandemic, Collegedale purchased computers for some employees to take home if needed. City Manager Ted Rogers said that currently there are no employees working full time from home, because most of their jobs require them to be available to the citizens.

The computers that were bought are in the process of being programmed, the commissioners were told, but the city manager said special circumstances would be needed for employees to work strictly from home. He also told the commissioners that $175,000 that had been allocated to Collegedale as coronavirus funding has been spent and he is doubtful if more will be received.

The importance of code enforcements was discussed after Commissioner Debbie Baker cited a property that she said is an eyesore on Main Street, just beyond Church Street. Over time various uses have included someone living in a dilapidated house, storage for boats and mobile homes. She was told the owner had died and his daughter lives out of state and has no interest in the condition. The city’s hands are tied because the land is in Hamilton County, not the city, so it is out of Collegedale’s jurisdiction. Mr. Rogers said that Hamilton County lacks code enforcement like municipalities do. He said some property owners request annexation just because of code enforcement.