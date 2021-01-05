Walker County Medical First Responders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Blake Hodge, Walker County Fire Chief and Emergency Management director, received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, along with 46 other medical first responders in Walker County.

Due to limited supply, COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only available locally to healthcare workers and medical first responders in the Phase 1a category. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Northwest Health District anticipates Phase 1a vaccination criteria will be expanded next week to include adults 65 and older, law enforcement officers and other first responders, contingent on adequate vaccine supply.

The vaccine is being administered locally by the Walker County Health Department. When there is adequate vaccine supply available to immunize individuals in the expanded Phase 1a groups, information on how to obtain the vaccine will be shared publicly.