Beth Harwell Sworn In As TVA Board Member

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Beth Harwell, of Nashville, on Tuesday officially assumed her role as a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors after taking the oath of office in a ceremony in Nashville. Her term will expire on May 18, 2024.

Dr. Harwell was nominated by President Donald Trump on Jan. 28, 2020, and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Dec. 19. She was sworn into office by Chief District Judge Waverley D. Crenshaw, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. 

“Serving in the Tennessee legislature for nearly 30 years, I saw first-hand the impact TVA’s work has on the lives of residents,” said Dr. Harwell. “I look forward to being part of the TVA team in their ongoing mission of service.”

Dr. Harwell served as the speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives for eight years while continuing to serve the people of the state’s 56th District – a role she held for nearly three decades. Previously, she chaired the Tennessee Republican Party after serving as an assistant professor of political science at Belmont University and in a variety of additional roles in both education and public service.

Dr. Harwell holds a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University, a master’s degree from George Peabody College, and a bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb College. 

Dr. Harwell will join current board Chairman John Ryder of Memphis, and Directors Kenneth Allen of White Plains, Kentucky; A.D. Frazier, of Mineral Bluff, Ga.; Bill Kilbride of Chattanooga; Brian Noland of Johnson City, Tn.; and Jeff W. Smith of Knoxville, at the board’s next meeting on Feb. 11.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.


