No More Vaccinations Planned This Week; Vaccine Line Closes Early Wednesday Morning After Stretching From Riverpark To Lake Junior On Amnicola Highway

Hamilton County Health Department officials said there will not be another vaccination line this week.

Officials said, "We administered our current vaccine supply.

"More opportunities will open up soon as new vaccine shipments arrive."

As of 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Health Department and law enforcement partners announced that the vaccination line had closed for the day.

Officials said, "All doses have been allotted to those in line, which has reached the intersection of Amnicola Highway and the Power Exchange Center at Lake Junior.

