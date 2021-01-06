 Wednesday, January 6, 2021 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


No More Vaccinations Planned This Week; Vaccine Line Closes Early Wednesday Morning After Stretching From Riverpark To Lake Junior On Amnicola Highway

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Hamilton County Health Department officials said there will not be another vaccination line this week.

Officials said, "We administered our current vaccine supply.

"More opportunities will open up soon as new vaccine shipments arrive." 

As of 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Health Department and law enforcement partners announced that the vaccination line had closed for the day.

Officials said, "All doses have been allotted to those in line, which has reached the intersection of Amnicola Highway and the Power Exchange Center at Lake Junior.

"More opportunities will open as soon as new vaccine shipments arrive."

 

 

 


January 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Familiar Story - Car Disappears After Being Left Running And Unlocked; 4 Suspected In Store Thefts

January 6, 2021

Cleveland City Schools To Continue At-Home Learning Through Jan. 15

January 6, 2021

Red Bank Creates Zone For Blood Plasma Collection Centers; Gets 4 Proposals For Old School Property On Dayton Boulevard


At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of Jan. 11-15, School Director Russell Dyer said. He said, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based ... (click for more)

The topic that prompted the most interest at the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night was an ordinance that passed on the final reading that clarified rules regulating blood plasma collection ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Familiar Story - Car Disappears After Being Left Running And Unlocked; 4 Suspected In Store Thefts

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent. * * * An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners. An unknown Black ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools To Continue At-Home Learning Through Jan. 15

Cleveland City Schools will operate on an At-Home learning schedule the week of Jan. 11-15, School Director Russell Dyer said. He said, "This decision was made by our COVID-19 Task Force based on a number of factors. In our reopening guide on page 9 - “The Cleveland City Schools Reopening Task Force monitors the number of daily, active cases in Bradley County, as reported by ... (click for more)

Opinion

The "Expert" Should Not Criticize Our Health Department - And Response (2)

One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college. Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pence's Job Is Easy

To hear the national news rabble-rousers tell it, Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in “the most precarious position of his tenure” today as he will preside over our nation’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes. Oh please … Pence will listen to the “tellers” from the House and Senate record states' electoral votes. At the end of the count, it will be his job to ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named SEC Player Of The Week, Naismith Trophy National Player Of The Week

The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Eboni Willams Earns Back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors