Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Death, 525 New Cases; Tennessee Has 7,588 New Cases, 114 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 525 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 31,878.There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Wednesday, two males and one female, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70 and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 286.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 27,557, which is 86 percent, and there are 4,035 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 625,237 on Wednesday with 7,588 new cases.There have been 114 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,381, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 3,332 people hospitalized from the virus, 71 more than on Tuesday.Testing numbers are above 5.716 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 548,838, 88 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,647 cases, up 10; 10 deaths, up 1Bradley County: 9,721 cases, up 116; 81 deaths, up 5Grundy County: 1,289 cases, up 17; 20 deathsMarion County: 2,007 cases, up 33; 26 deathsMeigs County: 1,023 cases, up 13; 16 deathsPolk County: 1,264 cases, up 17; 17 deaths, up 1Rhea County: 3,432 cases, up 41; 52 deaths, up 1Sequatchie County: 1,230 cases, up 9; 17 deathsKnox 34,928 cases, up 480; 330 deaths, up 9Davidson 64,869 cases, up 1,161; 600 deathsShelby 70,242 cases, up 576; 977 deaths, up 30