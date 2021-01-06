Fleischmann Condemns Crowd Surging Into Capitol Chamber; Calls It "Sad Day"

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann on Wednesday condemned activists who barged into the Capitol chambers, causing House and Senate members to shut down while considering certification of the presidential election.

Congressman Fleischmann said, “My staff and I are safe. Thank you to the brave men and women with Capitol Police.



"Peaceful protests are protected by the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful. I strongly condemn these actions.



This is a sad day.”

Chairman Scott Golden said, "It’s an extremely emotional day for all of us that poured our hearts into President Trump’s campaign. We have the right to be heard, but not to the point of violence and destruction. The Republican Party is the party that supports law enforcement, rights and the rule of law, and not defunding the police.

"Today’s perpetrators will be brought to justice and the truth will come to light. For now, let’s act responsibly, pray for our country and our leaders and get ready to Make America Great Again."



